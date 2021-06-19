If you fell off the exercise wagon during the pandemic, it’s time to get back on

The struggle of coming out of the pandemic cocoon is very real. We have had basically 14 months of pandemic confusion, where all things routine and normal were thrown out the window.
For most people, fitness was the first thing to go.
Some people used this time to get in the best shape of their lives. They were able to think outside the box and try new things, and may have discovered that they like their new routines better than their old ones.
But many people got sidetracked and fell far off the exercise wagon. Especially Alabamians. According to Irunfar.com, in Alabama the average home workout session during the pandemic lasted only 11 minutes.
Not so great — but at least we weren’t on the bottom. In Maine, it was 6 minutes, and in Arkansas it was 7 minutes.
All exercise is cumulative, so even if you only get 11 minutes of exercise, don’t beat yourself up. Be kind to yourself and don’t focus on what you did not accomplish. Do better the next time. Everyone is in the same boat, trying to navigate how to kick life back into gear safely, including exercise.
For those of us who are over 50 years old, there are a few things to consider if you are one of the ones who fell off the exercise wagon. There are things you should do in order to succeed and to do what is best for your aging body:
Lift weights: Did you know that for each decade that we live past age 30, we lose about 5-10% of muscle mass? This is frightening if you think about it. That is why it is critical to lift weights, people!
If you were not doing so pre-pandemic, then now is the time to start. At least two times a week we should lift weights heavy enough to be challenging. And not just willy-nilly. We need a plan, preferably a written plan so we make sure we are covering all the bases and holding ourselves accountable.
Upper body one day and lower body the other day, and core both days. You can formulate your own complete plan in order to get the results you want, focusing on the goals you want to achieve.
Set goals: Speaking of goals, be sure and set some and write them down somewhere that you can see them. Maybe not year-long goals, but in 1-month or 3-month increments. Something not too daunting. Keep the goals simple and try not to overthink it. Once you ace that goal, pick up the pace a little and make a new goal. Always strive to do better.
Find your tribe: Next, find a tribe to support you. Whether it is your husband or wife, kids or neighbors, or the go-to girlfriends. You need other people who have a similar desire to get fitter, get stronger or run faster.
Since COVID lockdowns ended, people are joining gyms in droves and joining runners clubs and hiking and biking groups. Camaraderie is very important, now more than ever. We all missed being part of the group. After all, much of group exercise is socialization — and that is what can keep us going when we don’t want to anymore.
Try new things: My advice is to stay adaptable and try new things. And don’t be afraid to get back to it. Just ease back in whether it is online or in person.
Don’t get fixated on numbers, whether it is a number on a scale or the number of minutes you work out. Each workout — short or long — is a win. Remember, we are all in this together so lean on your friends and family and get that body moving!
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.