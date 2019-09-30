Jason Williamson doesn’t want to sound like a high-pressure salesman, but lately he’s been advising homebuyers to hurry now, while supplies last.
Williamson, an agent for ERA King Real Estate in Anniston, said that in the current bustling housing market, any reasonably priced home could be gone within a week.
“I tell people, ‘You’re not going to be able to wait on this house,’ and they think I’m a high-pressure salesman,” he said. “They call back on Monday, and I have to tell them the house has been sold.”
Calhoun County’s housing market continued to surge over the summer, local numbers suggest. The Calhoun County probate office recorded 1,149 mortgages between July 1 and Sept. 30. That’s 380 more than the county saw in the same period in 2018.
The county saw 183 homes sold in July and 184 in August, continuing an upswing that began five years ago, according to numbers from the Alabama Center for Real Estate at the University of Alabama.
It’s part of a trend of higher home sales statewide, said Stuart Norton, a researcher for ACRE.
“Rising prices and tight supply have been a trend in places like Birmingham and Huntsville, and now that’s extending into other parts of the state, like east Alabama,” Norton said.
The reasons, real estate experts say, are simple: a good economy and low interest rates. People who once didn’t feel ready to buy a house now can. People who were already planning to buy can buy more house than they expected. It’s driving up the price of some homes, Williamson said.
“I’m seeing houses I sold three years ago for $180,000, and now they’re going for $250,000 or $260,000,” Williamson said.
Most adults recall the surge in housing prices before the 2007-2008 recession, a boom that had average middle-income workers “flipping” houses and borrowing against their homes on terms that, for many, proved disastrous. That housing boom went bust.
In Calhoun County, as elsewhere, there are always more mortgages than there are home sales, a sign that people are likely refinancing their houses as interest rates decline. Norton said the surge in mortgages in Calhoun County doesn’t worry him. Loans are harder to get than they were a decade ago, he said, and the loans that are being made are likely safer.
“When a recession comes – and a recession always comes eventually – housing may not be affected the way it was in the last recession,” he said.
Norton’s numbers show that housing supply, the number of houses available for sale, lower than it has been in Calhoun County for years. Williamson, the real estate agent, said it’s hard to see a quick fix for the supply problem. There just aren’t as many local builders as there used to be.
“A lot of them got hit in the 2008 fallout, and they never came back,” he said.
There were about 1,800 people working in the mining-and-construction sector of the economy in 2007, according to figures from the Federal Reserve. That number dropped to 800 by 2013.
That number grew only a little by this year, hitting 1,100 in August.