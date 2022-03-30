House passes bill on treatment of incarcerated pregnant women

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy this afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.