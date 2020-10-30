Honorable Mention, Middle School Division

‘The Detective’ by Caitlyn Perkins, age 13, The Donoho School
Six months ago, there were a total of twenty people murdered in the same week. Ted Zimmerman, a Canadian detective, had been working nonstop trying to put the clues together, never figuring it out. He was looking at every suspect, witness, and family member trying to find the culprit.
While Ted was in his office, there was a knock at the door.
“Come in!” Ted shouted, trying to look busy.
“How’s everything going?” questioned Lilian, Ted’s assistant.
“Not too great,” he moped. “Every clue I put together, every person I interrogate, just leads to nothing.”
“Cheer up!” Lilian exclaimed, being positive as always. “It has been six months. For all we know, the killer could be dead by now.”
“I guess you’re right. I have been working so hard that I keep forgetting what I am doing or how two clues are linked together.
Ted ended up working for hours on end after that conversation, eventually forgetting that the conversation even happened. On his way out the door, he bumped into Lilian again. “Hey! I didn’t see you at all today. Where have you been?”
“What do you mean you haven’t seen me today?” Lilian asked, getting worried. “ We talked just a few hours ago. Are you forgetting things again?”
Ted was very confused at this point.
“What do you mean again? It has just been a long day,” he uttered, racking his brain for any conversations he had that day.
“You don’t remember, do you … ” Lilian whispered, getting more and more worried.
“Remember what?” Ted asked, his confusion transforming into nervousness.
“Three months ago you were diagnosed with dementia; that is why you are constantly forgetting things,” Lilian uttered, her worry morphing into pity. “The only reason why you are still working on this case is that you were the only witness who survived.”
Ted was terrified by the time he got home. He didn’t want to forget. He wanted to remember exactly what happened, crack the case, and move on with his life.
That night, he had the worst nightmare he had ever had in his life. He dreamed he was covered in blood, people were screaming, there were dead bodies everywhere, and a wave of guilt rushed over him. He woke up in a cold sweat. “It was me...wasn’t it?” he thought to himself. “I have to run away, far away, before they find out,” he thought.
So he did. He packed his most important belongings, got in his car, and drove for hours. After a while, he forgot where he was going and what he was doing. His car broke down on a deserted road, so he began the long trek to nowhere.
What happened to him? Well, some say he was murdered by someone who picked him up while he was hitchhiking. On the contrary, most people believe that he starved to death and began haunting small towns in the South, searching for the perfect person to possess to finish what he started.