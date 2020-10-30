Honorable Mention, Middle School Division

‘The Ghost Runner’ by Sarah Sloughfy, age 13, Jacksonville High School
Feet stomping. Heart pumping, Lungs screaming. Muscles burning. So close to the finish line, but yet a journey never completed. This is the story of the Ghost Runner.
Kevin McConnelly was a high school student in his senior year at Greensborough High. For as long as he could remember, Kevin had always wanted to go fast. Whether it was drag racing, watching NASCAR, running, or even swimming, Kevin wanted to do everything at warp speed.
However, Kevin McConnelly was actually very, very slow. Although Kevin was the slowest runner on the team, he completed every race. However, all this changed one October day.
It was the day of the Sectional race, and the date happened to fall on Halloween. Naturally, everyone was overflowing with adrenaline to be running on the spookiest day of the year.
The race was at twilight. This race, Kevin was determined to go fast, not his usual pace. The runners lined up in their team’s starting boxes to start the race. Kevin could scarcely control his nerves. The pistol sounded and the race had begun.
Kevin immediately shot off, going as fast as he possibly could. But, cross country races are 3.1 miles long, so Kevin slowed down rather quickly.
After the first mile, once he settled into his usual slow pace, Kevin began to grow agitated. Kevin was still at his usual position in the very last place. Why should he have to be in the back of the race all the time?
Unfortunately, Kevin could only think of one way to go faster. He would take a shortcut through the woods. So when Kevin turned the next corner, he dashed into the dark depths of the forest away from the safety of the trail and race staff.
Kevin figured if he ran straight then eventually he should come across the trail again, since the course was circular. Elation rose in Kevin’s chest as he crashed through each thicket, imagining the moment where he would cross the finish line first. But, it was a night race on Halloween.
As Kevin ran farther and farther away from the trail, a tiny bit of worry rose within him. What if he got lost? But Kevin pushed those negative thoughts far away from his mind. Nothing could stop him. And nothing did.
Kevin McConnelly is still chugging along somewhere, racing to the finish line. At every night race, there are sightings of a tall, lean, young man running in an old Greensborough High School uniform. Every racer always runs their personal best, fearing that the Ghost Runner might catch them.
No one ever tries to take shortcuts either, fearing the wrath of the Ghost Runner. To this day, you can still hear the heavy footfalls and panting of the Ghost Runner, racing to finish. So be on the lookout, because Kevin McConnelly does not give up easily, and he does not want to finish last.