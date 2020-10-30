Honorable Mention, High School Division

‘Dan and the Spirit’ by Isaiah Smith, age 14, The Donoho School
Walking into a movie theater in Manhattan, I saw Dan. He was a short, 14-year-old boy with blond hair. I sat down beside him because the movie theater was packed and that was the only seat not taken.
I really didn’t think much of it, but Dan started to twitch. It was more of a jerky movement. I called for a medical team because I thought he was having a seizure. The medical team came over, and as soon as they got there, he stopped twitching.
Dan acted like nothing had happened to him. I leaned over and asked him, “Are you OK? Where are your parents?”
Dan answered, “I came without my parents, and what do you mean by, am I OK?”
I told him that nothing happened and kept on watching the movie. I kept my eye out for him the rest of the time, but in about 20 minutes, Dan got up and left the theater.
I woke up the next day and couldn’t stop thinking about Dan. I had to go to work that day, so I got dressed and headed out of my house. While walking to work, I saw Dan again on the sidewalk. I walked up to him and saw that his hands were doing the same twitching that I had seen the day before.
Dan exclaimed, “Hey! I remember you from the movies yesterday. How are you doing?”
I told him, “I am good.”
I looked him in the eyes and saw that his eyes were bright red. Then I looked above his head and saw a ghostlike spirit come out of his body.
After this, his hands stopped twitching and his eyes turned normal. I ran back to my house, locked every door, and skipped work that day.
Since that day, I have never seen Dan again. I heard that he moved far away and told everyone to stay away from him, or they will become possessed and haunted the rest of their lives.
I haven’t seen that spirit again either, but occasionally I find myself twitching the same way Dan was twitching, without being able to stop.