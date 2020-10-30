Honorable Mention, High School Division

‘The Hunting’ by Slade Haney, age 17, The Donoho School
As children, we are told stories of ghosts, gremlins, and the creepy things that follow us in the dark. Eventually, most of us outgrow these stories and realize that they are just that, stories. Until one day when there is an uneasy sense that someone is watching you, preying on your every move, an uncanny presence felt everywhere you go.
Sometimes the monsters will reveal their demonic faces to you. Other times, they slowly pick off your crewmates one by one, until there are none left. The latter was true for me.
It had only been a couple of months since our launch, but there was an eerie feeling among the other members of the crew.
A few days ago, one of our crew members inexplicably went missing. It was very easy to notice because there were only 10 of us on this mission, and it’s out of the norm for someone to go missing in space.
I could feel the burning fire of someone’s gaze at all times, but whenever I turned around, there was only emptiness. Eventually, our crew of 10 dwindled down to five. That’s when it was decided we must have a meeting to discuss these strange disappearances.
There was finger-pointing and yelling, and no one could understand how this was happening. By the end of the meeting, no blame could be placed on a single person.
At the next meeting, there were only three. A few days later, two. I could feel the ghosts of my fallen brethren near me, surrounding me at all times.
I felt despair and regret that I could do nothing to save them from their demise. I reminded myself that the mission must be completed. So with slow, quiet steps, and a heart filled with anguish, I made my final kill.