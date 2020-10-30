You have permission to edit this article.
Honorable Mention, Elementary Division

‘Trapped’ by Khloe Thomas, age 9, Ohatchee Elementary

“Wham!” It’s my first time going in the Haunted Chicken House. I’m scared. I don’t like it. These clowns are chasing me. What will I do? I’m trying to run away but it never ends. I have to go back. I’m trapped. What will I do? I’m scared. They keep chasing me. What do I do? I keep running. I don’t know what to do. I’m very scared. I’m hiding. What do I do? I’m running. I can’t stop or they’re going to get me. But I have an idea. I can probably make them stop chasing me. I know a key to get out. Wow, I finally got out. Yay! Never go in the Haunted Chicken House.

 

 

