Honorable Mention, Elementary Division

‘Trapped’ by Khloe Thomas, age 9, Ohatchee Elementary
“Wham!” It’s my first time going in the Haunted Chicken House. I’m scared. I don’t like it. These clowns are chasing me. What will I do? I’m trying to run away but it never ends. I have to go back. I’m trapped. What will I do? I’m scared. They keep chasing me. What do I do? I keep running. I don’t know what to do. I’m very scared. I’m hiding. What do I do? I’m running. I can’t stop or they’re going to get me. But I have an idea. I can probably make them stop chasing me. I know a key to get out. Wow, I finally got out. Yay! Never go in the Haunted Chicken House.