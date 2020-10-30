Honorable Mention: Elementary Division

‘Deathly Scared’ by Jennings Hagan, age 9, The Donoho School
As I was in my room scared to death, things from my nightmares walked the streets.
My room door creaked open. A witch with a long nose came in. The witch was horrid. Out of her pot came nightmares. Hundreds of nightmares all wrapped into one.
When I looked out the window, dark green zombies were there staring at me. As I looked to the shadows, I saw pale vampires and white ghosts.
“Come my dear,” the witch said.
“I want to drink your blood,” the vampire said.
I ran to the door but I got caught in a web, made by a spider four times larger than Frankenstein‘s head. I pushed through the large web to get to my mom, but I found her dead on the rug, with all different kinds of spirits around.
I went to my dad to tell him the news. I looked all around, but I couldn’t find him. I looked in the shadows and I saw a zombie with black hair and green eyes — my dad. He was a zombie! The color of his skin was a dark shade of green.
I ran downstairs. The door swung open. It was my best friend, Ella. We are the only ones in town still alive.
After three minutes, silence fell upon us. Zombies then crowded the room. We ran outside and up to the treehouse.
My friend and I love the supernatural, so we had planned for this and we had everything we needed for the next three months.
A week later, serious wind and rain came. The lookout pad had fallen to the ground. We had to go down to see what was going on, when a witch came and took three-fourths of our food.
We quickly climbed back up, but the place was destroyed. Then from behind Frankenstein yelled out, “KILL THEM!”
We ran as long as we could, but then when we couldn’t any more, within seconds we were gone. We are now one with the ghosts.