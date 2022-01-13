Heritage Hall kicks off local artists exhibition with Sunday reception

TALLADEGA — Heritage Hall is kicking off 2022 with an exhibit focusing on Local Artists: Past and Present.
The Hall is showcasing 36 artists, representing many different media and styles. They also are launching our 2022 and 2023 theme, which is “Do Art,” to encourage our community to introduce us to artists we don’t know and create more opportunities for exposure for artists as well as help our community develop pride in the local talent.
The exhibit opened Monday and runs through Feb. 26, but the opening reception is Sunday from 2-4 p.m., and the reception is free to the public.