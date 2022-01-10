Heed these words of wisdom from more experienced gardeners

Like many passionate gardeners, I am always ready to do research or talk to those much smarter than I am to learn a better way of doing things. My favorite source is local: He is Hayes Jackson, a talented Urban Extension Agent and director of Longleaf Botanical Gardens. He can even recognize frog poop!
There are hundreds of garden experts. Some write best-selling or obscure books, post frequently on social media (including a variety of how-to videos on YouTube) and have thousands of followers, or produce popular podcasts so we can do something on our phones other than scroll Facebook.
Just as the interest in gardening (pandemic and otherwise) has soared, the amount of information available has multiplied. Some of it is baloney. Just because it gets three lines on Facebook does not mean it is true. Information from website addresses ending in edu or org, or from the Master Gardeners program tends to be “reliable, researched and reachable.” It is also helpful to scan the credentials of anyone you read.
There is a wealth of information from a variety of sources, some really smart and clever who entertain and educate us. It is just a matter of time to recognize who knows their stuff. Frankly there are some gardening “experts” with whom I have disagreements. I guess they are entitled to their opinions.
The internet contains a multitude of gorgeous gardens to emulate. Sadly, some are for viewing only: cost, climate conditions or care and maintenance may make them prohibitive.
Experts can change their minds. When I went through the Calhoun County Master Gardener class in 1998, research suggested mixing non-native with native soil to refill a single planting hole. Newer research says the native soil is the only soil product that should go back in the planting hole. Plants adjust and are healthier in their own soil.
Experts continue to increase the number of plants placed on the invasive list. Nandina used to be the go-to for landscapes. After all, who did not love the bright red berries? It is now a no-no as it spreads everywhere taking over the areas that can be home to our native plants.
I thought perhaps I would share some of the advice from my personal experts to get us started on the right foot in 2022.
From the family
First, and always, I asked my sister — and gardening partner — if she had any pearls to share.
“Do not take any plants from a gardener friend. They probably have too many and that is why they are sharing — spreaders who come and never leave.”
She also said to “make sure you put a plant in the proper conditions.”
My mother was the greatest gardener I have known. She was doing things in her garden that others were not even trying. My mom passed away over a dozen years ago at the age of 94. She gardened from sunup to sundown. My sister and I used to call her about supper time and ask her if she was coming in to fix our dinner. Her favorite line was “Plant a fifty-cent plant in a dollar hole.” My mother taught me that no matter how dirty or sweaty we might be, gardeners are great people.
My main support in my gardening adventures is my spouse who opens the boxes, unloads the plants, digs the holes (sometimes), carries the tools and responds to various gardening questions with the same refrain: “Beautiful!” What’s a better word of wisdom?
From the writers
My collection of gardening books provides inspiration (and information) to me on a regular basis. I hope you might learn something from these expert gardeners.They can brighten the strangest day.
• Steve Bender — aka The Grumpy Gardener — said “Shade, like dying plants, is not so much a problem as an opportunity. For color in shade, try these perennials: hosta, heuchera, Lenten rose, hardy begonia, variegated Solomon’s seal, Japanese anemone, toad lily, lung wort and ferns.”
— “The Grumpy Gardener: An A to Z Guide from the Galaxy’s Most Irritable Green Thumb” by Steve Bender
• From William C. Welch and Greg Grant: “Repetition is the technique of using one element, form, size, tone or texture throughout a composition. We consider repetition to be a very important design principle. Repetition of an element at different locations in the design provides a common tie or visual link among the various parts. Repetition helps establish unity. It is achieved by minimizing the number of different elements and materials used in a design-composition or repeating the limited elements and materials used throughout the entire design.”
— “Heirloom Gardening in the South: Yesterday's Plants for Today's Gardens (Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Service Series)” by William C. Welch and Greg Grant
• Stephanie J. Weber wrote “Ants and peonies have a symbiotic relationship. The ants get breakfast but don’t hurt the peony and their presence keeps away harmful insects like thrips, tiny insects that actually burrow into the buds to get at the juice. Peony buds produce a slightly sweet nectar. A lot of people believe that it’s necessary for the ants to consume all of this stuff to literally enable the flowers to bloom. This is false. The sticky stuff does not glue the buds shut and the ants do not unglue them.”
—“How Not to Kill a Peony: An Owner’s Manual” by Stephanie J. Weber
• Daryl Beyers, the gardener instructor for the New York Botanical Garden, wrote “If a tree is planted too deep, meristematic tissue in the buried trunk will develop into roots that cross over and strangle the root flares that support the plant. This is detrimental to the tree because if the phloem is blocked downward flow stops. The roots will weaken and die and in time, the tree will too. Trees should not look like telephone poles. A properly planted tree has root flares visible on the surface level.”
— “The New Gardener's Handbook: Everything You Need to Know to Grow a Beautiful and Bountiful Garden” by Daryl Beyers
From Sherry: “Trees and shrubs should be planted at least an inch or so over ground level. Plant a tree; do not bury it.”
• Lia Leendertz wrote “After dark your garden should become a magical place. Imagine the possibilities. It could be a secret hideaway, a place to relax, on your own or with your senses attuned as you smell the sultry fragrances of night blooming flowers and listening to the scuttling and nocturnal creatures and the trickle of water. Or you might prefer it as a venue for throwing memorable, candle lit parties warmed by the wafts of gentle breezes with the only decoration being the pale blooms of borders filled with plants chosen for their ability to glow in low light.”
— “Twilight Garden: A Guide to Enjoying Your Garden in the Evening Hours” by Lia Leendertz
• In her book, Sue Stuart-Smith quoted Mahatma Gandhi: “To forget how to dig the earth and to tend the soils is to forget ourselves.”
—“The Well-Gardened Mind, The Restorative Power of Nature” by Sue Stuart Smith
• Peter Loewer wrote “I can suggest a way to make the most of the time you do have, and that is turning your garden or part of your garden into an activity center that begins to swing into action when most of the day’s responsibilities have been met, after the sun has sunk below the horizon.
The flowers that keep
their odor to themselves all day;
Let the delicious secret out
to every breeze that roams about.”
—“The Evening Garden: Flowers and Fragrance from Dusk till Dawn” by Peter Loewer
• Ken Druse wrote “If it is rare, we want it. If it’s tiny and impossible to grow, we’ve got to have it. If it’s brown, looks dead and has black flowers, we’ll kill for it. We’re collectors and little will stand in the way of bagging our quarry. We are driven by a must-have passion that singles us out from other gardeners.”
—“The Collector’s Garden: Designing with Extraordinary Plants” by Kenneth Druse
• Douglas W. Tallamy, a brilliant conservationist, is a strong advocate of using native plants and encourages homeowners to turn their yards into “conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats.”
He wrote, “Not only is it easy to create a world in which insects can coexist with humans, it is easy to create landscapes in which they actually flourish. All we need to do is include more of the right kinds of plants in our landscape designs.”
—“Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation Starts in Your Yard” by Douglas W. Tallamy
• Tallamy also wrote, “All plants are not created equal, particularly in their ability to support wildlife. Most of our native plant-eaters are not able to eat alien (non-native) plants, and we are replacing native plant species with alien species at an alarming speed, especially in the suburban gardens on which our wildlife increasingly depends. My central message is that unless we restore native plants to our suburban ecosystems, the future of biodiversity in the United States is slim.”
—“Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants” by Douglas W. Tallamy
• Larry Mellichamp and Paula Gross wrote “Our definition of a native plant is simple: a species is native to the southeast if it was growing in the region before European settlement. The plant might have come by physical forces of nature or by the activities of animals and indigenous humans, but it loves and reproduces on its own and seems to fit in with the other native flora and fauna.
Natives “attract pollinators, support wildlife and reduce maintenance.”
—“The Southeast Native Plant Primer: 225 Plants for an Earth Friendly Garden” by Larry Mellichamp and Paula Gross
Enjoy the New Year and may you never stop learning something new in the garden.
Sherry Blanton, "The Southern Gardener," writes about gardening for The Anniston Star.