Heavy rain continues in Anniston, across central Alabama

Steady rain continued to fall this morning in Anniston after storms moved through the region Wednesday night.
As of 6 a.m., there were no reports of major damage in Calhoun County, but roads in Oxford and Anniston featured pools of rain as workers started their morning commute.
Rain continued Thursday morning across central Alabama.
On Wednesday night, a tornado hit downtown Winfield, northeast of Birmingham, according to The Anniston Star's news partner, ABC 33/40. Eight people were trapped temporarily in a pizza restaurant but were not injured.
"Even though we've got damage, we are blessed at what transpired because we didn't have a loss of life," Winfield Police Chief Brett Burleson told ABC 33/40.
Rainsville in DeKalb County reported damage after a stormed moved through around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The BlueScope Steel building located in downtown reortedly was missing parts of its roof.
There was another tornado confirmed around southern Shelby County and northern Chilton County at approximately 10:20 p.m.