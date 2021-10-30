GHOSTWRITERS 2021: The winners of this year’s Halloween story contest

What evil lurks in the minds of children? You don’t want to know.
The Anniston Star received nearly 600 entries in our 32nd annual Halloween story contest for kids. Here are the winning stories by age group.
Cover photo illustration by Jessica Akridge/The Anniston Star
ELEMENTARY DIVISION
1st place
Katherine Harper, age 10, White Plains Elementary
‘What I Should’ve Never Done’
One morning I woke up just like every other morning, and like every other morning I made myself breakfast, brushed my teeth, combed my hair, put on my clothes. As I was putting on my sock, I realized I was missing my big toe on my right foot. The confusing part about it was that it didn’t hurt and it wasn’t even bleeding. It was just missing. I started looking for my toe in my room. The only trace of the toe I found was a toenail laying on the ground under my bed.
The next morning I woke up and immediately looked down at my feet. All ten toes were gone. I was horrified. Again, it didn’t hurt and there was not a drop of blood. Suddenly I had an idea. What would happen if I stayed up to see what was happening to me?
That night I stayed awake to see what would happen. After a few minutes of nothing happening, a cat came out from under my bed. I was about to put the cat outside and then go to sleep, but what I saw terrified me. The cat jumped onto my bed and then started to lick my arm. I was confused. After about two minutes the cat had licked my entire arm, and after the cat had stopped licking my arm I noticed that my arm had been slowly starting to go numb.
Slowly, I felt my blood stop flowing in my arm. My arm turned blue and cold. Suddenly, the cat grew bigger and bigger to about the size of an adult man. Its smile went from a cute cat smile to a devilish grin. When the cat opened its mouth, it revealed thousands of rows of teeth. It picked up my arm and devoured my arm inch by inch. I couldn’t stop it from eating my arm. I was frozen with fear. Suddenly, I realized my face was starting to go numb.
To be continued …
2nd place
Cara Prince, age 9, Oxford Elementary
‘Wicked Weather’
The perfect Johnson family is not a perfect family but a happy family. This changed on May 16, 2021.
Mom had just gotten over COVID but was doing good. The family had been on extreme weather watch all week. They had prepared where they were gonna go if there was a tornado and had plenty of water bottles, flashlights, bike helmets, food that was not close to expiring, and pillows. They had all of this in a safe corner of their basement.
They had been hearing thunder and seeing lightning all week. Annebella, Dick and Ben were bored of playing on their devices because they could not go out of their neighborhood because of how bad the weather was. Instead of playing on devices, they used cardboard boxes and acted like they were shopkeepers and had paper currencies. They used the currencies from their shop to buy things from other shops.
On a normal day in their “lockdown” week, everyone was doing normal stuff: reading books, making things with cardboard, and even playing an instrument. All of a sudden, there was a blaring siren.
“Get in the basement now! Get your pillowcase filled with your favorite things and get down there and put on your helmets!!” Dad yelled.
Everybody had packed an empty pillow case with their favorite things. The kids filled theirs with their favorite stuffed animals and favorite toys, toy cars, and art they’d done. They all grabbed their pillowcases and went down to the basement. They went into the corner, passed around the helmets and put them on. Anne spread out a blanket and gave everyone a pillow. They all hunched together in the corner as they heard a tornado roar through their neighborhood and over their house!
Ben started to cry, but when the tears started to come out, Dad said, “It is OK. We are still together!”
Ben dried his tears with the blanket.
Then the lights went out.
They all heard a wicked laugh and a loud voice. “I WILL GET YOU SOMEHOW JOHNSON FAMILY!!!!!” The tornado roared around their house and they could hear the buzz of quick powerful lightning against their house. Hard, pouring rain belted down on their house. The rain began to flood through the ground and leaked into the basement. Then came the wind. The strong wind blew off their roof and cracked their walls. The basement ceiling lifted up and everyone gasped up at the tornado. It had a big angry face and looked down at Dad.
Dad immediately knew what happened. He used to work with a mad scientist at a place called Robotic Meteorology Lab. The mad scientist showed Dad his projects about manipulating weather, and Dad used to show him ways to make them better. The mad scientist got mad because Dad forgot to say it was good. He wanted to kill Dad as revenge.
“I'm sorry!” Dad shouted.
The mad scientist went away forever.
3rd place
Evie Carpenter, age 8, Raymond L. Young Elementary
‘The Book’
Faith was so excited to have a library card. Every day after school, she would return the books she had read to the library and get new books. One day, she found a book called “DON’T.” It was on a shelf she had looked at many times, but she had never noticed it before.
Curious what it was about, Faith started reading it. As she read, a creepy feeling came over her. It felt as if she was being watched by someone. Or was it even a person? Eventually, she got so scared she closed the book.
But something happened. She thought she heard someone or something whisper, “Don’t.” Not sure what she heard, Faith looked at the back page of the book and noticed there was some awful-looking creature. It looked as if it were crying. She got so scared she decided to never even look at the book again and returned it to the shelf at the library.
That night, as she was trying to go to sleep at home, she heard some type of crying noise coming from the basement. Faith knew she wasn’t supposed to go in the basement at night, but she couldn’t help it. Curious, she grabbed a flashlight and went downstairs.
When she opened the door to the basement stairs, she heard a voice whisper, “Don’t.” In the basement, Faith flashed the flashlight all over the place. Then, in the corner, there was a little girl sitting down. The little girl turned to Faith. It looked like her eyes were nothing but darkness. They looked like the eyes from the creature in the book!
Faith ran upstairs as fast as she could. She asked herself, “Was that even a little girl?” Who cares? Faith won’t be going down there again.
But the question is, “Is the girl or creature still down there…?”
Honorable mention
Cali Hammonds, age 9, Ohatchee Elementary
‘The Girl with a Mask’
SLAM! I wake up to my sister’s door slamming. I hop out of bed and look at my clock. 9:36?! I slept in. I run to my closet and get changed. I put on a green shirt with jean shorts. I slide on my favorite boots and I run out the door.
I see my friend Zara waiting for me at my door with her bike. I jump on my bike, and we ride to a local movie theater. When we get to the movie theater, Zara asks me why I was late.
“Oh, I just woke up late, sorry.”
“It’s fine,” Zara says with a smile on her face.
I hear a loud scream … Zara looks back and to her surprise a girl with a fake knife and a clown mask is behind her. When she sees it, she runs to the movie theater. I chase after her. When she stops, the creepy girl is gone. I wonder who she was.
We run into the movie theater hoping that we didn’t miss anything. I buy a bag of popcorn. The only person that is also in there is that creepy girl, but the girl’s knife looks like a real one now.
I feel a hand on my shoulder. Zara grabs my wrist and pulls me as a signal to run. We run as fast as we can, but the girl easily catches up. Zara and I are at a dead end. The creepy girl pulls off her mask. It’s … my sister …
Honorable mention
John Tate Williamson, age 10, Ohatchee Elementary
‘Football’s a Bloody Sport’
John looked around the crowd-filled stadium. “Wow, I’ve never been to a football game before,” said John. His best friend, Joshua, has been to every Raiders football game there ever was. He knew every play, team and player on the Raiders. But this night was different.
“Tonight they look so tired?” Joshua said.
“Probably just because of all the practice,” John said.
Joshua looked closer. “Their faces look pitch black!!”
Just as he said that, the crowd-filled stadium went silent. Everyone looked at him, including John. The players got off the bench to look at him. As they did, they all took their helmets off and … John and Joshua screamed at what they saw.
Their faces were black, rotten bones with blood dripping down. They looked around. The once crowd-filled stadium was now empty. They saw the stadium start to rot with moss, grass and BONES. They saw their own skin start to rot. They screamed. The bloody football players laughed.
Joshua and John’s eyelashes started to grow moss.
That stadium is now an urban legend. People say they can still hear their screams to this day.
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
1st place
Callee Taylor, age 13, The Donoho School
‘The Boy with the Bag Mask’
When the teacher was talking, I would hope he knew absolutely nobody was listening to him. The long, boring historic lectures Mr. Williams gave were nowhere near interesting. Nothing he said was — not until he announced:
“Students, you have a new classmate joining us today,” he announced, looking to his right at the doorway. Coming through the door, slowly, was a boy wearing a paper bag over his head.
“Everyone, meet Ollie. Please treat him with respect,” he said. The boy walked slowly to the back of the classroom, getting closer and closer to me. Of course, the freak wearing the brown paper lunch bag with two cutout circles for eyes sat next to the freak who never spoke and never included himself, me.
When the bell rang, everyone left except for Ollie and me, who stayed quietly in our seats. I stood up and started walking out of the classroom, but at the doorway I stopped.
“Hey Ollie, with that mask you’re gonna have trouble. I’m warning you, so watch out, ’k?” I said with a worried tone.
Out of nowhere the boy gasped in a whisper, “I’m sorry.”
With that, I walked out of the classroom and walked straight home, thinking about Ollie. When I arrived home, I walked inside straight into my room, where I threw myself onto my bed. I dozed off rethinking Mr. Williams’ class, where I had never listened until today.
Walking into the classroom the next morning, I spotted Ollie sitting in the seat right next to mine. I sat down, and neither one of us said a word. It was just silence.
Class after class he’d sit next to me, and in the hallway he’d walk next to me. We went day by day doing the same things, not speaking a word to each other, just walking together everywhere. I think we both considered each other friends, but neither one of us reassured the other.
One day, after Mr. Williams’ class, we walked home together. We walked for what seemed hours to get to Ollie’s house. I remember very vividly the one thing he’d actually said to me.
“It’s this way,” he whispered with a saddening voice, pointing down a dark alleyway. His words engraved in my mind, I mindlessly followed.
When we reached the end of the alleyway and I saw Ollie holding a bag mask, I realized. As he turned around with tears on his face, he said something. I heard no sound, just saw his mouth, unclear of what he said, and then blackness.
The next morning, I walked into Mr. Williams’ class, where he introduced me — Ollie. At the end of class, I saw the boy through my two cut-out eyes get up and warn me of the troubles ahead, and then I realized what Ollie had said to me.
“I’m sorry…” I said. As I watched the boy go out through the doorway, I sat realizing, I was the boy with the bag mask.
2nd place
Savannah Merritt, age 11, Williams Intermediate School
‘The Bridge Before Me’
One foggy night, a mother and her two-year-old son, Ethan, were walking around their town. From the day her son was born, the mother hated how he looked. She thought her life would be better without such an ugly child. So when they came to the biggest bridge in their town, she threw him off.
After she threw him off, she slowly walked back to her house. When she got home, she told her husband of her actions. He was terribly upset about what had happened and was very sad to lose his son.
A few months later, though, she found out that she was pregnant again. She and her husband were filled with joy. After a while, they found out that she was having a baby girl. They were filled with more joy than ever before.
When the sweet little baby girl was born, they named her Olivia. This was the kid they had always wanted. They thought she was the most perfect thing in the world. She was pretty and sweet. They thought she was an angel.
Olivia had so much fun while she was little. She went to water parks and went on trips with her parents. There was something off, though. She would always get chills when they went over the biggest bridge in their town. Her parents didn’t think anything of it.
Everything seemed perfect until one night after her second birthday, when she woke up from sleeping and started screaming. Her parents ran into the room thinking she was hurt, but by the time they got there, she was already asleep again. They wondered what had just happened, but there was nothing they could do, so they went back to sleep.
Just a few hours later, they heard her screaming again, but this time from outside the house. They went outside to check if she was there, but she wasn’t. She wasn’t in her room, either. They went to their own room, and there she was, sitting in their bed, wide awake. Her mother picked her up out of the bed and took her for a walk.
After walking about fifteen minutes, they came to the biggest bridge in their town. The pair walked onto the bridge. They were close to the middle when Olivia started screaming and crying. Her mother asked her what was wrong. As the wind blew in their faces, she answered with a single sentence.
“I’m scared you’re going to throw me off this bridge like you did when you used to call me Ethan.”
3rd place
Logan Hinds-Rochus, age 12, Jacksonville High School
‘The Red Dress’
They’re coming for you! Run!!
This is the story of the red dress. Ruby was the only little girl on Oak Road — until a family with a girl her age moved to her neighborhood. While the family was unloading boxes, Ruby came over to say hello. The girl’s name was Eliza. They played together on Ruby’s tire swing.
From that day forward, they played together every day. One day, Ruby came out to play wearing a beautiful white dress. Eliza told her that it would get dirty. Ruby ignored her and skipped over to the tire swing. While Eliza was pushing her, Eliza stated that the dress would look better if it was red. Red is her favorite color. Ruby agreed. They had so much fun playing together that day.
A few weeks later, Ruby was wearing her white dress again. Eliza told her how much she loved Ruby’s dress, and how she wished it were hers. As usual, they played on Ruby’s swing. Ruby was going so high, until all of a sudden, the rope snapped and she fell eight feet. She fell on top of branches and broken glass. Ruby had cuts all over her body, and her beautiful white dress was turning red.
Just before she died of blood loss, Eliza stood over her holding scissors. She smiled. “The dress is red, just like I wanted.” That was the last thing Ruby heard.
Before Ruby’s family moved away, they hung the tire swing up as a memorial for their daughter. One night, Eliza went to bed wearing her favorite white nightgown. She woke up in the night covered in cuts. She had cuts all over her body; even her mouth. Her nightgown was turning red.
Before she died of blood loss, Ruby stood over her holding a knife. “Now we can match,” she said smiling.
Now, 64 years later, you can still hear the laughter of Ruby and Eliza playing on the swings. Don’t worry, they won’t hurt you. Unless you are wearing a white dress …
Honorable mention
Mattie Smith, age 11, Williams Intermediate School
‘The Doppelganger’
There was a girl named … wait, what was her name? Where was she? How did she get here?
She was in a room with white padded walls and nothing but a book in it, titled “13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey.” She picked up the book and started reading.
Then a thought hit her. What was this place? She needed to get out. She checked her pockets and found a note that said, “Mia.” “That must be my name,” she said, startled by her own voice.
Wait … she hadn’t said that. That wasn’t her. She turned around and saw a mirror. Had that been there before? No, it couldn’t have been. She had checked there before.
She wasn’t crazy … or was she? Then she looked in the mirror. When she did, she talked, but not her, her reflection. It said, “You can’t lose what you haven’t got,” then disappeared. Then she looked behind her and her body was right there.
That’s when she realized that she was crazy, insane and, worst of all, she was dead. She had seen herself and realized that something or someone was behind her.
Honorable mention
Riley Goodson, age 13, The Donoho School
‘Dying for Breath’
Charlie had awoken this morning the same as he had all mornings as of late, to the sound of his own coughing as he violently shook.
When he finally got out of his bed and checked the time, he realized that he had woken up at 4 a.m., hours before he needed to go to work. Upon realizing this, he decided to go to his kitchen to eat something.
When he walked into his kitchen, he was accosted by the smell of bitter almonds, a scent which he had grown all too familiar with ever since his air conditioner broke and was replaced.
After eating, Charlie slithered into his bed and slept until his alarm went off, signaling it was time to wake up for work. On the elevator ride down to the apartment lobby, Charlie was accompanied by a frail-looking old man who wore a green, stained jumpsuit. He had a name tag on his outfit that read, “HELLO MY NAME IS ANDREW.” Andrew's hair was thinning and greasy; his skin looked as if he was wearing the shed coat of a reptile.
“Hello, I haven't seen you around here before. Did you move in recently?” Charlie questioned. “No, I have actually been filling in to do the maintenance work ever since the last guy quit,” was his answer.
Charlie then stepped out of the elevator into the lobby of the building. As he did, he felt a sudden jab in his temples. Once he recovered from the stab of hot searing pain, he stepped out of the building and waited at the bus stop to get a ride to his office.
Charlie didn’t get better; in fact, he got so much worse that he left work two hours early due to his excruciating pain. When he got back to his apartment, Charlie collapsed on his bed and fell into a deep sleep. When he awoke, he couldn’t breathe. He tried to reach back deep into the pits of his lungs, but felt nothing but hollowness. Finally, he found something that resembled air filling his lungs.
After exhaling, Charlie noticed a shadowy figure peering from his bedroom doorway. After a couple of seconds of staring at this apparent intruder in paralyzing horror, Charlie began to cough.
As the figure stepped out of the shadows and into the light, Charlie found himself staring at Andrew, the slimy-looking repairman. Andrew was wearing a gas mask. He approached the air vents and shut them, after which he removed his mask and pulled out what appeared to be a powdery substance from his bag.
“Cyanide — it can do wonders, especially when you’re constantly inhaling it,” Andrew answered as if a question was being asked. Charlie slowly slipped into what seemed to him like another sleep, one he would never wake up from.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
1st place
Nathan Yingling, age 17, The Donoho School
‘Delusions of Sleep’
He had lived his life, and now at the age of 89 the man was exchanging his final goodbyes to his family.
He watched them and relived every experience of his life in order in an instant. The day he was married, teaching his daughter how to drive, conquering schizophrenia, and seeing his grandchildren for the first time.
He had lost the ability to speak many years ago and wrote, “My children, I have given all I can. Thank you for helping me remember who I am. I pray none of you have to live with that illness. Teach your children accordingly and with wisdom!” He believed in his heart that they all lived life to the fullest, even through the hard times, confusing times, and complete chaos.
“Father, you have been the greatest of stewards. You taught us well, and we were able to return the kindness. We will honor your wish. We promise to be patient and wise.” He listened to his children’s voices as the room became dark and blurry.
He thought to himself, “Lord, I have followed You faithfully! I — ” The darkness became complete light, the air was peaceful, and the man felt the new form of his younger, stronger body. He continued, “Commend my — ” He stopped as for a complete second the man felt himself handed over to God and entered into His glorious heavens.
He heard a voice cry out, “John! There you are! Why have you come to the mountain? You’re supposed to be at school!” Turning, John felt a shiver up his spine. He saw his mother, not as he remembered, but young and beautiful. Without responding, he tried to remember where he came from. It felt like his memories were foggy. Again calling to him, “John please come to school!”
He reacted by running towards her but felt the thick fur of a bear as it latched onto his arm, tossing him back and forth. He tried to cry for help as he felt his bones shatter, but no sound came from his mouth.
Just as before, the world around him changed. Still gasping for air, he leaned up in what felt like a bed. Gaining some sense, he noticed he was in a cold sweat. His wife leaned forward asking, “Honey, what’s wrong? Is it happening again?” He couldn’t find it in him to open his mouth. “Oh dear, you’ve been frightened out of your mind! Let me hold you,” she exclaimed.
Still in fear of the nightmare, he jumped out of bed and felt weightless. It was as if he were falling down a deep hole. Light once again revealed itself. He was calm and warm. Looking around, he saw what appeared to be a hospital bed with figures standing around. One leaned forward exclaiming, “He’s awake! After 18 years my husband is out of coma!”
He remembered nothing he ever experienced. Is this even the real world? A delusion? Or had schizophrenia won?
2nd place
Perry Hazelwood, age 14, The Donoho School
‘The One Who Got Away’
It had never been done before. Everyone who has ever tried was caught. I always knew there was something different about her, but I never knew what. It was always a mystery to me.
Carla Williamson had been admitted to the hospital in my third year of working at the psych ward. She had been an interesting case because she was the only survivor of an attack that killed the rest of her family.
Carla always partook in all the daily activities, from recreation time with the other residents to taking her medicine. To everyone, she looked normal.
Each resident was allowed one outside item to bring into the hospital. Some brought photos of their families, some brought souvenirs, but Carla brought a journal. Everyone knew that her journal was her prized possession, and no one was allowed to touch it.
About a week before her disappearance, Carla began to act strange. She stopped taking her medicine, became hostile to the other residents, and got solitary confinement. The day before the big mystery, chaos ensued. At lunch, one of the residents ran into Carla. Punches turned into a riot, and all staff members had to break up the fight. Carla was immediately put into confinement.
I was on my patrol of the halls when I saw Carla run across the grounds. I informed the security team about her escape, and by the time we reached the fence, Carla was already gone. We locked all the rooms and called the police.
As I walked down Carla’s hallway, I tried to find anything that could explain what had happened. The last time I walked into Carla’s room, it looked ordinary, but this time things had changed. Clothes were flung around the room, the mattress was flipped upside down, and there was a pungent smell coming from the closet.
I made my way through the room and searched for any clues on how she escaped. I checked everywhere. I checked through the clothes, in hidden cracks, and even in the mattress. That’s when I remembered her journal. Before she escaped, she got her journal confiscated by the staff. The journal was my last chance to figure out how she escaped.
I made my way to the office to see bodies on the floor. I walked over them and made my way to the locked cabinet where all the confiscated items were held. I unlocked the cabinet and found the only answer left.
I opened the journal and found images that would be in my nightmares. Pictures of bodies and blood, depictions of murders titled “Mom,” “Dad,” “Brother,” and a torn-out page with only the title left.
It was called “The Plan,” and written under it was one word and my name: “Thanks, William.”
3rd place
Addie Tucker, age 14, The Donoho School
‘The Phone’
It was a rainy day. Ben and Katherine Helms watched as their daughter was laid to rest. It didn’t occur to Katherine until the dirt hit the casket that she would never be able to hold her daughter in her arms again.
She stood from her chair that she had been sitting in for the past 30 minutes, sniffed the single rose someone had handed to her trying to wish their condolences, threw the rose onto the dirt, and then fell to the ground sobbing.
That was the last thing Katherine Helms could remember.
Days and weeks passed since Katherine and Ben’s daughter passed. Katherine grew sicker and sicker as the days had gone by. Her husband, Ben, would wake Katherine up throughout the day to give her a drink.
The drink was different each day. Some days it would be apple juice, others it would be orange juice or water. She would take a sip or two, but would never have enough energy to finish it all.
At night, Ben would leave Katherine at home alone, so he would work. He’d take care of Katherine during the day and work all night as a construction worker. When Ben went to work, Katherine was by herself, all alone.
One night, Ben left to go work as he usually did. Katherine went to bed with a strange feeling in her stomach. Suddenly, the phone rang. Katherine mustered up all the energy and picked up the phone from the bedside table.
“Hello?” Katherine asked. There was no answer. She hung up the phone and tried to go to sleep. Then, the phone rang again.
Katherine rolled over towards the bedside table and picked up the phone again. Katherine opened her mouth to speak, but the person on the other phone spoke before she got the chance.
“Mommy!” the voice shrieked.
“Hello? Who is this?” asked Katherine in a weak voice.
“Mom, you have to get out of the house!” cried the voice.
Katherine sat up quickly but became very dizzy. She could not believe what she was hearing.
“Is this some sort of joke?” Katherine asked.
The voice shrieked, “Mom, you have to get out of the house. It’s dad. He’s trying to kill you too.”
Honorable mention
Trey Alexander, age 16, The Donoho School
‘The Dog Walk’
It was Thursday night, one more day till Jimmy’s game. This game would be the biggest game of his lifetime. There would be scouts there watching, looking to recruit to the next level, college ball.
Jimmy (most people called him Jim) lived with his aunt after a fatal accident involving a plane sadly took the life of both his parents. His aunt, Sally, could not afford his college, so his only chance of having a higher education was tomorrow night’s game.
The basketball coach always told them to eat healthy the night before any game, so he was making grilled chicken with a cup of almond milk.
After he ate, he fed his dog named Leo, and while his dog was eating he studied for his history test that was tomorrow. Jim always struggled with school; that’s why if he wanted to go to college it had to be because of sports.
Whenever his dog was done eating, it would weep at the door until it got walked.
“One second, Leo,” Jim said he put his school stuff away to go walk the dog. Jim would always walk Leo to the stop sign and back, which is about 100 yards there and 100 yards back.
As they were walking, he heard something whistling in the distance. He could not pick it out, but it sounded like a balloon slowly losing air. As they got closer, Leo stopped in his tracks.
“Come on Leo, only 20 more yards than we can turn around.” But Leo would not budge. The whistling stopped moving and was more consistent, so Jim decided to go see what it was, and Leo just sat on the dirt path and waited.
About five minutes went by, and someone came back from the bushes. It was not Jim, but an older man in his 30s or 40s. He had a treat in his hand and said, “You want a treat Leo?” As the dog ate the treat, he tied something around the dog’s collar.
“Now go home,” said the man, and Leo dashed home. When he got to the door of Sally’s house, he scraped the door until Sally opened it. The first thing she noticed was red stains all over the dog’s head, and a human finger tied to Leo’s collar.
She was frightened by this, and immediately let the dog in. But before she shut the door she could hear whistles to a slow beat just past her yard.
Honorable mention
Blair Kitchen, age 14, The Donoho School
‘Normal, Right?’
Margaret woke up at the normal time as she always did. She got up and made her bed, for that night she had slept alone. She threw on some clothes that she had laid on her dresser the previous night.
Margaret was quite the attractive woman. She was 5-foot-10 with the form of a model. She was lanky but strong enough to carry even a small bear. Her luscious long hair fell beautifully a few inches past her shoulders, and looking at her eyes reminded you of the stars.
She made her way down the stairs to the kitchen to continue her usual morning routine. She went to the fridge and pulled out two eggs and a few uncooked pieces of bacon. “Good morning my dear!” she cheerfully says to her husband.
He makes no noise and remains silent as Margaret gets to work cooking. “I’ll make the eggs fried, over medium, just the way you’ve always loved them, honey,” she sings out happily and content.
The whole house has a particular scent that is not distinguishable, but guests can never figure out what it is. Margaret just tells them it’s the way the old house has been since they moved in six months ago.
The house had been there for centuries, but the smell was not like old house smell. It was a rotting smell almost, but she assured everyone that the house always smelled of this peculiar smell.
Guests always bring up the same thing when visiting. It’s either, “We are so sorry to hear about Charles, I know he was a great husband to you” or, “There is still hope to find him.” Margaret does not like the topic too much, so she changes the subject whenever it is brought up.
Margaret lays down a plate with the two eggs and three pieces of bacon in front of her husband. “It smells great, I hope you love it dearest,” she says. The food, though, remains untouched. A thump is heard as something heavy hits the ground. Margaret, irritated, says, “Posture is important, we have been over this many times.” The body of her husband remains lifeless and laid out on the floor.
Margaret gets frustrated and picks up the body and carries it toward the basement. “Fine, if that’s how it’s going to be, then maybe we need a break, Charles,” she says with anger in her voice. She throws the cold corpse into the basement and goes back to normal.
Life for her was viewed by her peers as normal because it was, right?