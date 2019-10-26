For 30 years, The Anniston Star has held a scary story contest called “Ghostwriters.” To celebrate the anniversary, we’re revisiting a favorite story from each of the past 30 years. From 2019, this is "Six" by Kelsie Gilmore, age 13.
2019
“Six”
By Kelsie Gilmore
The halls quaked with the sounds of running. Red lights flickered off and on overhead, and the sounds of sirens filled my ears. Heavily armed men were determined on breaking down the doors next to me. They shouted aggressively, but I couldn’t hear them over the sounds in my head. It wasn’t until one of the men jarred me out of my trance that I came back to my senses.
“Miss,” he seemed to almost whisper, the ringing in my ears not yet cleared. “You should get somewhere safer. Try one of the panic rooms down the hall. This area is now on lockdown.”
I didn’t respond and just stared at him blankly. He dropped a hand on my shoulder and I flicked it off, standing up from the corner I was crouched in. The sirens still blared throughout the halls. I stared at him, and he looked back at me in shock. I moved my hair to cover up the blood that stained my hospital attire.
One of his fellow officers stopped him, and he turned around. When he turned back, I was already at the end of the hall. Furtively, I limped down the corridor. All the commotion from the halls and the systematic howling from the hospital’s speakers made me dizzy.
“I’m not Patient 6, I swear,” came a voice from the room across the hall. All the doors under lockdown could only be unlocked via badge.
“Please, I want to leave here just as much as you all do!” pleaded the voice. Following it was the sound of a gunshot, then silence.
Through the hall of darkness stood one woman and a young boy. I looked up at them, the small child locking eyes with me. The woman behind him beat on the door, but the sounds of the hallways made her inaudible.
The little boy just looked at me and put a finger to his lips in the sound of silence. I nodded at him slyly. The woman was now on her knees, begging. The door to the room swung open, and they ushered in the boy, but he kept his eyes on me. I ran up to him, taking his hand. We entered, and the door behind us shut, the woman disappearing into the darkness of the hallway.
“What even happened out there?” asked a girl who was roughly my same age.
“Someone by the name of Patient 6 brutally murdered everyone in the psych ward. All 130 patients and the 26 staff members,” said a woman handing me a cup of water. “Drink up.”
I sipped my water and then handed it to the boy to drink, but he just stared indefinitely at the wall. I nudged him and he jerked to look over at me.
“If you don’t mind me asking, how old are you two?” asked the girl. The boy held up his hands. The number of fingers he held up matched the number patched on my jacket.
“Six.”