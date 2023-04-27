World Changers cancels 2023 Anniston visit

The city of Anniston announced Tuesday the World Changers organization will not be offering home repair services within the city in 2023.
“After soliciting and receiving 2023 home repair applications from Anniston residents, city of Anniston officials were informed of this cancellation by World Changers on April 24,” stated a press release from the city. “World Changers cited a lack of volunteers needed to perform the home repair work in a correct and timely manner as the reasoning for the cancellation notice.”
World Changers is an organization that has historically performed home repair projects within the city.
The Anniston Community Development Department partners with World Changers and provides the organization with funding to complete the home repair projects. World Changers organizes volunteers for, coordinates, oversees and performs each repair project.
“Unfortunately, volunteer turnout did not meet the levels needed for 2023,” the release said.
“Please understand this decision to cancel 2023 World Changers services in Anniston is out of control of city leadership,” the release continues. “City of Anniston officials will continue to work diligently to assist our community with their needs and we are exploring other options in order to provide helpful community services.”
For more details on World Changers or to contact the organization directly, they can be contacted by email at info@worldchangers.net or by phone at (850) 347-4601.