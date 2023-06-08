 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Women’s luncheon hosts mental health speaker

Democratic Women’s Luncheon Cotina Stroud

The Democratic Women’s Luncheon at Classic on Noble hosted a licensed mental health professional Thursday afternoon to discuss the topic of women’s mental health.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

The Democratic Women’s Luncheon at Classic on Noble hosted a licensed mental health professional Thursday afternoon to discuss the topic of women’s mental health. Photographed here, Cotina Stroud speaks to Thursday’s group about navigating issues specific to women’s mental health, such as mental workload and finding time for self care when you’re the person who cares for everyone else. Based out of Calhoun County, Stroud is the owner of Serenity Counseling and is the co-operator of the lounge and wine bar Lush Garden in Anniston.

Cotina Stroud Democratic Women’s Luncheon

Cotina Stroud speaks to Thursday’s group about navigating issues specific to women’s mental health, such as mental workload and finding time for self care when you’re the person who cares for everyone else. Based out of Calhoun County, Stroud is the owner of Serenity Counseling and is the co-operator of the lounge and wine bar Lush Garden in Anniston.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.