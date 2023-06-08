The Democratic Women’s Luncheon at Classic on Noble hosted a licensed mental health professional Thursday afternoon to discuss the topic of women’s mental health. Photographed here, Cotina Stroud speaks to Thursday’s group about navigating issues specific to women’s mental health, such as mental workload and finding time for self care when you’re the person who cares for everyone else. Based out of Calhoun County, Stroud is the owner of Serenity Counseling and is the co-operator of the lounge and wine bar Lush Garden in Anniston.
Women’s luncheon hosts mental health speaker
