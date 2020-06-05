Will Gaines: Remembering how good Pat Dye was to me

Editor's note: Will Gaines is a former Anniston Star sports writer. He also worked at The Times-Journal in Fort Payne and The Montgomery Advertiser. He's an Auburn University graduate and crossed paths with former Auburn football coach Pat Dye, who died this week. Gaines was willing to give us some of his thoughts on the Auburn legend.
I’ve been seeing a lot of Pat Dye tributes, and I wanted to share my memories of him.
When I was a senior at Auburn University, I got the opportunity to interview him for a video I was working on about the 1989 Iron Bowl.
I went to his farm on a cold November morning and spent more than two hours with him. Just me and him. I grew up in an Auburn family, and Pat Dye was our coach.
My parents would always use some of his sayings to motivate me when I was growing up. I’ll never forget listening to him talk about how special that day in 1989 was for Auburn. He told me how Bear Bryant told him it would never happen, but he told him it would.
While that memory of spending two hours with him was special, that’s not my favorite memory of him. A few months later I was interning with the Montgomery Advertiser. There was a high school coaches conference going on in Montgomery, and Jeremy Pruitt (now the Tennessee head coach) was the keynote speaker.
My first assignment was to go to that conference and wait outside and see if Pruitt would talk to me. He had just been hired as defensive coordinator at Georgia and at the time he had not done a lot of interviews about his rise from a high school coach to successful college coach.
My editor wanted that story, and he told me to make it happen. I stood outside the Marriott in downtown Montgomery for over an hour waiting on him. It was freezing and the wind was blowing like crazy.
Finally, someone told me that Pruitt wasn’t coming. It was my first day, and I was scared to death about going back to my editor without a story. Finally, I heard a rumor that someone else was taking Pruitt’s place, and I might could talk with them.
A few minutes later, Pat Dye came strutting through the door. I decided that I was going to try to talk to him to see if he remembered me and maybe get a quote or two. He not only remembered me but asked me several questions about what I was doing and when I was going to graduate.
He seemed like he genuinely cared. I finally asked him if I could interview him, and he graciously said yes. I asked him about the importance of a college coach building relationships with high school coaches and how recruiting has changed since he coached. He said while technology has changed the basics are the same, you’ve got to recruit momma first and then recruit the player.
I finally asked him about the national championship game Auburn had just lost to Florida State, and he went on a rant about how Florida State shouldn’t have won the game. My story ended up focusing mostly on that and several other news outlets picked the quote up, which I thought was pretty cool. I went back to the newsroom and my editor was pleased that I got something usable from that situation.
I’ll always be grateful to Pat Dye for helping make Auburn the program it is today, but I’m most grateful that he treated me with such kindness when I saw him.