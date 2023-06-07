Wild Alabama has a weekend of work and fun

Eight years ago, Rick Cranford of Jacksonville developed lung cancer and was told by doctors that his prospects for the future were dim. The news took away his zest for life until he began hiking the Pinhoti Trail and taking part in activities sponsored by Wild Alabama.
One of those activities was organized for this past weekend in the woodlands south of Talladega. There, Cranford and fellow members of Wild Alabama labored as volunteers to remove graffiti from an outcropping of rocks along the Pinhoti Trail near Waldo.
Besides Cranford and his wife, Martha, about 35 volunteers, staff members and board members of Wild Alabama also attended.
Wild Alabama is a nonprofit organization based in Moulton, which is in Lawrence County in the northwest area of the state. Its goal is to protect and maintain the Pinhoti Trail and to enlist volunteers to care for Alabama’s public lands.
A picnic Sunday for the volunteer workers followed a “Free the Stones Day” on Saturday, when they removed graffiti from an outcropping of rocks along the Pinhoti Trail that goes by either of two colorful names — Sunset Rock or Wormy’s Pulpit.
The removal of painted words and drawings, some vulgar, helped to return the area to its natural state, and the project was one of several other tasks Wild Alabama volunteers regularly tackle, such as clearing the Pinhoti Trail, cleaning campsites and removing trash.
Not all activities involve work. Volunteers take part in guided hikes and fellowship activities. Martha Strange and Calvin Crowder hosted the picnic on the grounds of their rural home. Those who attended heard music by Joyce and Jim Cauthen’s Yam Band, laughed at each other’s stories about hiking experiences and enjoyed a barbecue meal with banana pudding for dessert.
During one conversation at the picnic, David Lyons of Piedmont explained the process of removing graffiti that requires a volunteer to apply a biodegradable graffiti-removal product to the rocks.
“Once we let it set a while, we hose it off with only a backpack sprayer, and sometimes we need a brush,” Lyons said. “Often, we do it twice because the graffiti has been sprayed on in layers.”
Wild Alabama’s executive director, Maggie Johnston, thanked the crowd for coming. She is a former educator whose most recent job was serving as the dean of education at Camp McDowell in Jasper. Johnston’s passion for the outdoors has spread to people such as Jonathan Kelly of Oxford, whose volunteerism led him to quit his job as an insurance adjuster — he’s now the outreach and education coordinator at Wild Alabama. It’s one of only two nonprofit nature-based groups that help maintain the Pinhoit Trail and assist the U.S. Forest Service’s public lands. Once there were about eight.
“Others have grayed out,” said volunteer Hayward Warren.
He often spends his off days working on the trail with his wife, Karen. They live in Birmingham but take part in activities throughout the state.
“I volunteer about 200 to 300 hours a year,” Warren said. “I was fortunate enough to have parents who took us children backpacking, and I cherish the memories of hiking with my family. We have five grandchildren, and this is my way of paying it forward for them and others.”
The Warrens donate to Wild Alabama, and their donations and the donations from other nature lovers purchase equipment and products such as the graffiti-remover product that costs $500 for a five-gallon bucketful, and donations also pay for other administrative costs. The group depends also on grants, scholarships and gifts.
Locally, two areas where Wild Alabama assists hikers are at Dugger Mountain in Calhoun County and Cheaha Wilderness in Cleburne County.
Wild Alabama also leads hikes on the Pinhoti Trail, which starts at Flagg Mountain south of Sylacauga, and runs through Piedmont’s Dugger Mountain and into Georgia. Piedmont is the only place in the state where the Pinhoti intersects with the Chief Ladiga Trail.
For the weekend’s activities, the Ford Motor Company’s Bronco Wild Fund sponsored the two events and lent the staff of Wild Alabama the use of a Bronco SUV. The nationwide fund has contributed about $50,000 to Wild Alabama this year after company officials learned of the group, contacted it and began helping with its shared goal of encouraging people to care for public natural areas.
The Bronco Wild Fund website states its philosophy of protecting nature: “It’s more than just building Bronco SUVs. It’s about building a legacy of access, preservation and stewardship from the ground up.”
Johnston said that as a former teacher, she, perhaps more than other volunteers, realizes the importance of reaching out to the nation’s children to assist in protecting lands. She and others affiliated with Wild Alabama often travel and speak to students, civic groups and other organizations.
“Education is the key to the preservation and care of this natural world,” Johnston said. “If people don’t understand their connection to it, they don’t understand that they are defacing and destroying the land. If you want to make a declaration, don’t put it out there on Mother Nature’s body.”
Those who want to take part in Wild Alabama’s volunteer programs by participating or donating should email getwild@wildal.org or call 205-522-1500. Visit the website at wildal.org.