White Plains’ Rogers, Southside’s Brooks help North girls to All-Star golf victory

Seniors-to-be Isabel Rogers of White Plains and Mallory Brooks of Southside defeated Kara Busbin of Stanhope Elmore and Caroline Reeves of Andalusia 11-7 at Montgomery’s Arrowhead Golf Club on Monday, helping their North team to a 48.5-41.5 win over the South team in the AHSAA’s All-Star Week competition in girls’ golf.
The North boys, coached by White Plains’ Chris Randall, downed the South 55-35.
The girls and boys golf competitions opened the AHSAA’s All-Star sports week. Rogers and Brooks helped the North increase its lead in girls play to 3-1. Feeling no pressure, Randall maintained the North boys’ undefeated status, guiding them to a 4-0 record overall in the North-South series.
Randall said the golf all-stars play a modified form of match play. The winning pair on each hole receives one point. If the pairs tie on a hole, each receives half a point. Unlike true match play, each pairing plays all 18 holes.
Rogers and Brooks paired themselves.
“If you knew somebody, you could pair up with them. Me and Mallory have played together and we stayed in a room together so we decided to play together,” Rogers said by phone while returning to White Plains on Monday evening.
That turned out to be an excellent choice for both.
“I feel like Mallory and I did really well together. When one of us was doing bad, we picked the other one up,” Rogers said.
Rogers said she and Brooks won their pairing on Arrowhead’s final nine holes, overcoming the oppressive heat.
“After nine holes, we were all square with the South team. Then we won the next five holes on the back nine. … After that, we just kept going,” Rogers said.
Rogers confirmed she hadn’t really known what to expect at the all-star competition.
“It ended up being really fun and I ended up knowing a lot of the girls that were on my team. I got to meet some new friends from the South that I had never met before,” Rogers said.
Rogers added: “I’ll be telling my (White Plains) teammates how much fun it was and maybe some of my younger ones could come up the next few years and try to get into it. I know coach Randall will definitely be pushing them because he saw how much fun that me and Mallory had.”