Wellborn wins own SlamFest volleyball tournament

Host Wellborn was 4-0 in its annual SlamFest volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Panthers improved to 17-4 with a 25-11, 25-23 win over Faith Christian in the championship match. Wellborn had defeated White Plains 25-17, 25-11 in the semifinal round. In pool play, the Panthers downed Piedmont 25-21, 25-21 and Ranburne 25-8, 25-6.
Setter Gracie Lewis contributed 73 assists, five kills and three service aces to the championship run. Calla Hayes recorded 37 kills, three aces and seven blocks.
Homecoming queen Anna Odom had 22 kills. Bentley Bean downed 12 kills. Hannah Grubbs was the fourth Panther to reach double-digit in kills with 10. Libby Smith added three kills and two service aces. Annalee Rinehard had two aces and two assists.