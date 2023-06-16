Wellborn breaks ground for new Oxford plant

OXFORD — The morning had the feel more of a family reunion than an industrial groundbreaking and the word “family” became a major theme as a major industrial family became part of the Oxford family.
Welborn Cabinet, Inc. broke ground Friday morning for a new $17 million expansion facility located on 60 acres in the Oxford West Industrial Park in the Eastaboga area of Talladega County.
Construction is set to begin on the 250,000 square foot plant this summer with operations beginning in January 2025 and a projected 415 new jobs created within five years of its opening.
Wellborn Cabinet will use the new expansion from its Ashland plant to produce a new entry-level cabinetry line called First Haven. The new product line features laminated wrapped doors and frames designed for both volume new construction and entry-level remodeling.
Friday’s groundbreaking brought together members of the Wellborn family along with officials from the city of Oxford, Talladega County, the Calhoun County Economic Development Council and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.
John Wellborn, who does press relations for the company, said it was the family’s first ever groundbreaking for a new location.
“We are excited about being a part of this community,” he said.
“Wellborn Cabinet is a true success story of how investing in a community and its people can pay off exponentially and have impacts far beyond the bottom line,” said Phil Webb representing the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. “This facility is the product of many people and organizations coming together to define the Oxford area as the best location for the Wellborn family to extend their operations.”
Webb said the company had looked at other sites, some being out of state.
“But in the end, the Wellborn family chose our community and our people,” Webb said. “The legacy the Wellborn family will leave on this region by creating 415 new jobs is immeasurable.”
Taylor Murray of Maxis Advisors worked with the Wellborn family as a site selection adviser.
“One thing I noticed about the Wellborn family as I walked through the headquarters’ doors in Ashland was this was personal for them because it is a family business,” Murray said. “It is an Alabama grown, U.S.A. grown family business at a time when it is really tough for families to ethically make money. We have a good recipe here with this family doing it and you can see the values upon which their foundation is built are very strong and will easily transpose into this community.”
Murray described economic development in Calhoun County as a “team sport” and described all the local officials involved as a “strong team.”
“They had all the right people at the table and it became evident this was the place where Wellborn needed to place roots outside of Ashland,” Murray said.
Calhoun County Economic Development Council executive director Don Hopper said the groundbreaking represented more than just turning dirt on a new building.
“Jobs’ is only one word about the project,” Hopper said. “This is about families. We have 400 people that will be able to provide better for their families. There will be 400 families that will have a better Christmas because of what the Wellborns, the EDC and all the partners were able to do. That really is what motivates us — how we can improve the quality of life for people.”
Oxford Mayor Alton Craft said he knew the Wellborn name stood for something, but he had not known the family.
“The one thing that got my attention about this family was when I attended a Christmas parade in Lineville,” Craft recalled. “There were Wellborn Cabinet vehicles that made up 98 percent of that parade. I thought that is a commitment to the community and its people. It’s the small things that make you great. It shows you are something special.”
“Thank you for becoming part of our family and we hope we excel in treating you the way I know you will treat us,” Craft said.
Wellborn Cabinet CEO and family patriarch Paul Wellborn said he appreciated the kind works spoken about his family and their business.
“We traveled to a number of cities in both Alabama and Georgia and we met a lot of people who really wanted us to come there,” Wellborn said. “But, I can’t fully express how when we met this Oxford group just how welcomed we were and we certainly appreciate them.”
Wellborn said he once lived “right up the road” from the new location in 1952 for one year.
“I can’t say enough about this area,” he said. “This is kind of home to us. I love this region and this part of the country. You just couldn’t ask to live in a better place. I thank God for you.”