WALK THIS WAY: Jones' game-ending shot in the ninth lifts JSU to another softball win

By Mark Edwards
Star Senior Editor
JACKSONVILLE — Through 31 games, Jacksonville State's Emma Jones had only one home run, but it might surprise you how many Gamecocks figured she would end Sunday's game against North Florida with a home run.
JSU and UNF were tied going into the bottom of the ninth, with Jones leading off for JSU in its turn at bat. In the dugout, Gamecocks players kept saying to each other that she would knock one out of the park.
Whether it was faith in Jones or an amazing knowledge of the future, she proved them right. The left-hand hitting Jones promptly took the first pitch she saw and deposited it over the right field fence to end the Gamecocks’ 5-4 win over a beleaguered UNF team that at one point Sunday was one out from a precious win.
"She's a ballplayer. We believe in her more than we believe in anybody," JSU teammate Holly Stewart said. "We knew. We knew she was probably going to end it. There were probably at least three people who commented, 'Emma goes over the batting cages.' We just all watched and were like, 'Yep.'"
It marked an incredible ending to a three-game sweep by JSU (23-9, 9-0 ASUN), which was picked sixth in the league standings but sits in first place all alone. Even Gamecocks coach Jana McGinnis — who has 1,003 career softball victories — couldn't help but marvel at her team's comeback.
"Wow," she said first when asked about the game.
She then acknowledged that she thought something special was going to happen when Jones stepped in to face Ashley Conner, who had thrown 6⅔ solid innings in relief of Izzy Kelly.
"It really crossed my mind: she's going to end this game," McGinnis said.
Jones, a White Plains graduate, has gone to the plate 31 times in the past eight games and reached base 19 times, including 13 hits, three walks and three hit-by-pitches. She scored 11 runs in that stretch.
So, even though teammate Lindsey Richardson hinted about ending it with one swing, Jones figured that if she could get on base to start the inning, everything else would fall into place.
"Rich had told me right before, 'It's going to be me or you to get it done.' Never once did it cross my mind that we weren't going to get it done," Jones said. "We weren't walking out of here with a loss. I remember thinking when we were out in the field, 'When we get back in (the dugout), this is my turn. This is my turn to get this win for the team.' I wanted to handle it."
Even so, Jones essentially was the only person wearing Gamecock red who wasn't thinking home run.
"It never goes through my head to hit it out. That's just not my game. Now, if I get a hold of it," Jones said, "it will take care of itself."
Jones’ big hit might've overshadowed a list of others who did something critical to win the game:
—With JSU down 2-1 in the third inning, Richardson slugged a solo homer to tie it.
—Freshman pitcher Jaliyah Holmes pitched the final five innings in relief of Kat Carter, and Holmes allowed only two hits and one run.
—At the start of the seventh inning, center fielder Lauren Hunt ran down a liner to right-center, catching it just as it appeared it might land for an extra-base hit. To start the eighth, she caught a tricky fly ball in front of the warning track. Two batters later, Stewart caught a hard liner at third base, then threw to first base to double off the runner and end the inning.
—In the bottom of the seventh with JSU down 4-2 and two outs, Linley Tubbs worked a walk. That put Jones on second base and Holmes, pinch-running for Tubbs, on first base. Stewart then drilled a shot to right-center, scoring Jones and Holmes to tie it.
"I knew I wanted to hit that outside pitch," Stewart said. "I had been struggling on that outside pitch all this weekend. I didn't overthink it. I knew I just needed to put the bat on ball somewhere and find a hole."
Strangely enough, Stewart wasn't certain McGinnis wouldn't call for a pinch-hitter.
"Holly has proven herself this year. Early in the season, I might would've, but she's proven she can stay in that at-bat," McGinnis said. She's a team player, and I had 100 percent confidence she was going to make something good happen. Her two previous at-bats, she was antsy and jumped on the first pitch and was an out for the pitcher. I knew she was going to adjust there."
What to know
—Jones finished the day 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI on the solo home run.
—Tubbs finished 1-for-2 with two walks. Sidney Wagnon was 1-for-2 with a double.
—Richardson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. She leads the team in batting average (.402) and RBIs (29).
Who said
—McGinnis on the tough weekend for Jones, whose uncle died Friday: "Her whole family was here yesterday and most of them today. Sports a lot of times can take you away from stress and sorrow, and I'm proud of her. This couldn't be a better ending to a tough weekend. At least, she's got something positive."
—Jones, who leads the team with 22 stolen bases, on the base-running of Holmes: "She's the Olympic runner on the team. I get lessons from her when she's out there. It's fun, because it shows it takes everybody. That's what we love about this team. It doesn't matter who. It doesn't matter who gets the credit as long as we get the win. We're a big family, and I love it."
Next up
—JSU will play Stetson next, with a doubleheader at noon Friday and a single game at noon Saturday.