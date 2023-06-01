Wacky Wednesday returns this summer

It’s time to get wacky in Zinn Park.
Wacky Wednesday is returning this summer offering family friendly fun such as a moon bounce, educational lessons, a “something to do” truck, splash pads and live animal shows.
Main Street Anniston will host the fun on the first and third Wednesdays in June and July from 10:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.
Main Street Anniston director Karla Eden said Anniston Parks and Recreation will also help with the wacky events. She said that Kona Ice will be at the park offering its frozen treats along with Whit’z Kidz Dollar Zone.