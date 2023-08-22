Voters at the polls in Talladega today

Voting residents of Talladega have the opportunity today to make their quadrennial selections for mayor, City Council and city school board.
The polls, which opened at 7 a.m., will be open until 7 p.m. If one candidate in a particular race fails to win a majority of the votes cast, a runoff election will be held Sept. 19. The newly elected officials will be sworn in in November.
Residents of Ward 1, generally the area around Talladega College and West Gate, are voting at the B. N. Mabra Center at 309 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive North. Ward 1 is currently represented by Dr. Horace Patterson on the council and Sandra Beavers on the school board.
However, Patterson, who has represented Ward 1 on the council for decades, is not seeking reelection, and Stevlen Dickerson and Erica Graham are running to succeed him
Ward 2 residents, who live in the areas around Curry Court and Knoxville Homes, can vote at Brecon Recreation Center at 1001 Horne St. Ward 2 is represented by Vickie Robinson Hall and Angela Edwards on the council and board, respectively. Hall is being challenged by Tonta Draper, and Edwards by Kelly Adams.
Residents of Ward 3 and Ward 4, currently represented by Joe Power and Jake Montgomery and Betty Spratlin and Chuck Roberts, respectively, are casting their ballots at Spring Street Recreation Center at 502 Spring St. Hugh Sims is running against Power and Terry McKee is running against Spratlin. Montgomery and Roberts are unopposed.
Ward 5 residents are voting at the Bemiston Recreation Center at 102 West Damon Avenue. At present, Ward 5 is represented by Trae Williams and James Braswell. Williams is being challenged by both Martha Jordan and Darius Williams, while Braswell is up against Megan Carpenter.
Talladega residents last voted in city elections in 2019, meaning the district lines have changed slightly in light of the 2020 Census. If you have questions, a detailed ward map is available at the city clerk’s office or on the city’s website.
All Talladega residents will have the opportunity to vote for the office of mayor, currently held by Timothy Ragland, who is not seeking reelection. Former Mayor Jerry Cooper, Vann Caldwell, Ashton Hall and Michael Martin have all tossed their hats in the ring for this office.