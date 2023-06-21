Vipers softball: Vipers' series finale against Texas Smoke postponed

Just six games into the season, the Smash It Sports Vipers have already had bad luck when it comes to rain.
The Vipers faced their second rainout of the season on Wednesday night, with the team’s matchup against the Texas Smoke pushed to a day to be determined.
The Vipers fell to the Smoke twice before the rainout and were hoping to avoid the sweep.
Choccolocco Park will host the Vipers in their home opener on Friday, where the team will face off against the Texas Smoke after facing them for an away series this week.
First pitch for Friday’s matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m, with the three-game series concluding on Sunday.