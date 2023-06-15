Vipers softball: Vipers' season opener postponed due to weather

After played an inning and a half of their season opener, the Vipers' opening day ended prematurely.
Due to weather at Central Oklahoma's Gerry Pinkston Stadium, the remainder of the Smash It Sports Vipers' season opener against the OKC Spark has been delayed to a time to be determined.
The Spark announced on Thursday evening that the game would be postponed and resumed at a time to be determined.
The game was postponed in the bottom of the second with no outs, with the Spark leading the Vipers 4-1.
First baseman Suzy Brookshire scored the Vipers' lone run in the top of the second after second baseman Alissa Dalton reached base on a fielding error.
The Spark scored four in the bottom of the first, with former Viper Jocelyn Ado hitting a double down the left field line to score Michelle Moultrie.
Lynnsie Elam hit a two-run home run and Fa Leilua hit a solo shot to give the Spark their fourth run.