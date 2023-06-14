Vipers softball: Vipers add duo of sluggers ahead of season-opening series

Just days before the team’s opening series, the Smash It Sports Vipers added two sluggers to bolster their talented lineup.
On Tuesday evening, the Vipers announced the additions of former Ole Miss shortstop Mikayla Allee and former Louisiana outfielder Raina O’Neal.
The move comes within two days of the Vipers’ opening series against the Oklahoma City Spark, which will be played at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Gerry Pinkston Stadium on Thursday.
Alle holds the program record for most games played in Ole Miss softball history with 256. She also holds the program record for career hit by pitches (72) and sits fourth in the leaderboards for career walks (97).
She was one of two Ole Miss players last season to play in all 60 games, ranking third on the team with a.288 batting average and finished second with a .396 on-base percentage. She finished second on the team in doubles (10) and walks (21), while racking up 20 RBIs and hitting three home runs.
She also helped the Rebels total an SEC-high 28 double plays.
O’Neal will reunite with her former coach Gerry Glasco as he coaches the Vipers this summer. Glasco coached at Louisiana during O’Neal’s entire stay with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
She played her last time at the collegiate level in 2022 after a six-season career. She played one season at Texas Tech in 2017 and transferred to Louisiana in 2018.
In 2022, played in 31 games and started 26, batting .307 and posting a .346 on-base percentage. She racked up 15 RBIs and hit four home runs.
She posted the best season of her career in 2019, playing in 58 games and being named to the All-Sun Belt second team. She was one of three players with at least 10 home runs and finished second on the team in total bases (98).