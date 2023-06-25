Vipers softball: Rookie Karly Heath brings collegiate success to next level

OXFORD — While finding success at the plate is a long journey for softball players, it can be much easier when there’s a crowd cheering you on.
For Smash It Sports Vipers rookie Karly Heath, the crowd at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park has provided plenty of momentum for her and the rest of the lineup.
“The crowd here has been insane,” Heath said. “I love the in-game stuff that we have, I like the fans and support that we have from this town. I love it.”
In return for the fans showing out for the Vipers’ opening homestand, the University of Louisiana graduate has provided those in attendance with a show.
In Saturday’s win over the Texas Smoke, Heath hit the Vipers’ first home run at Choccolocco Park.
In the team’s Oxford debut a day earlier, she had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base.
“I worked on it this morning,” Heath said after her Saturday home run. “I was hitting a lot of ground balls, and I'm not a ground ball hitter, so I was just like, ‘I need to get a pop fly or something.’ That was the big thing with the home run, just working on just being myself. I'm a rookie, so I’ve got a lot of adrenaline, emotions going on, so just making sure I stay in myself.”
While she has provided plenty of power for the Vipers at Choccolocco Park, her success in Oxford is an extension of plenty of success during the team’s pair of series at Oklahoma City and Texas to open the season.
As of Sunday morning, she leads the league with a .444 batting average and is fifth in the league in OPS (1.111). She’s one of six players with an OPS above one, including fellow Viper Suzy Brookshire.
She’s also tied for second in the league in hits with eight.
Heath said that she was unaware of her batting average being second in the league on Saturday night, which eventually moved to first after the Spark’s game against the Pride concluded.
However, she said she did know how her batting average stood after her 3-for-4 performance on Friday.
“I did look at it last night, I was just like, ‘oh my gosh,’ and then I was just making sure I didn't get like in my head,” Heath said. “Just keep doing what I've been doing, just staying comfortable and confident at the plate and just playing my game.”
Vipers coach Gerry Glasco, who also coached Heath at Louisiana, said that he’s happy to see her continue her success at the professional level after a standout career at Louisiana.
Her senior year, Heath was named the Sun Belt Conference player of the year and was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s all-American team.
“I’m just proud of her here,” Glasco said. “She had a great senior year in college. Made all-American and conference player of the year, and she just brought it right on into summer, just red hot. Leading the league in hitting and she’s seeing the ball really well and playing with a lot of swagger.”
Heath said that she’s excited about the opportunity to continue being coached by Glasco, who was named the Sun Belt Conference’s softball coach of the year. She’s also happy to be joined by former Louisiana teammates Alissa Dalton, Raina O’Neal and Meghan Schorman.
“I still get the same Gerry Glasco that I get from college here,” Heath said. “It's fun and I like having him and I like having my past teammates with me. It makes it fun.”