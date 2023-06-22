Vipers softball: Players and trends to follow in the Vipers' opening homestand

OXFORD — After a two-series road trip, the Smash It Sports Vipers are finally set to make their Oxford debut.
The Vipers will face off against the Texas Smoke in a three-game series that begins on Friday at Choccolocco Park to kick off their opening homestand.
First pitch for the Vipers’ home opener is slated for 7 p.m., with gates to open at 5 p.m.
With the Vipers set to make their Oxford debut on Friday, here’s a closer look at some of the trends to follow, players to watch and more.
Vipers still searching for a win
After four full games played, the Vipers still have yet to get in the win column.
The team sits at 0-4, sitting ahead of the USSSA Pride, who are 0-6.
The Oklahoma City Spark and Texas Smoke are still undefeated.
In the midst of its losing streak, the Vipers are scoring an average of just 1.75 runs per game, with the pitching staff allowing at least four runs per game in its last three games.
The pitching staff had its best performance of the season in the team’s 2-1 loss to the Spark in the team’s season opener.
With the team’s misfortunes on the road capped off by a 10-0, five-inning loss to the Smoke, Gerry Glasco and company will hope to find success in front of a home crowd on Friday evening.
Suzy Brookshire’s recent batting success
Despite the season starting just last week, Suzy Brookshire has already made a name for herself in the Vipers’ first two series.
Brookshire has proven to be pesky at the plate early, batting a team-best .364 and posting a team-high .462 on-base percentage. She’s one of three Vipers with at least four hits this season.
Along with her ability to reach base, Brookshire has proven to be one of the more powerful bats in the league.
Through the team’s first two series, she has a team-high OPS of 1.189, being one of 10 players in the league with an OPS above one. She’s also the only Viper with a home run through the team’s first two series.
A strong duo of rookie outfielders
In their first week of playing at the next level, outfielders Karly Heath and Raina O’Neal have been key members of the Smash It Sports Vipers’ lineup.
Both rookies are batting over .300, with Heath batting .364 and O’Neal batting .333.
The two are also two of the three Vipers with at least four hits, joining Brookshire.
As if her statline isn’t impressive enough, O’Neal was signed by the Vipers just two days before the league’s opening set of games.
Potential for a star to debut
The team announced last week that former Tennessee star pitcher Ashley Rogers officially signed a contract with the team.
Rogers finished her season with Tennessee at the NCAA Women’s College World Series earlier in the month.
The 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association pitcher of the year was selected with the team’s first-round pick in the WPF Draft.
In her final season with Tennessee, Rogers finished with a 0.92 ERA across 144 innings pitched, walking just 47 batters while striking out 179.
If Rogers makes her debut in the team’s opening series, it would provide the Vipers’ pitching staff with a huge boost.
Mother Nature’s lack of cooperation
The weather hasn’t been kind to the Vipers early. In fact, they lead the league in rainouts with two.
Lucky for Vipers coach Gerry Glasco and company, the forecast doesn’t show rain for Oxford this weekend.
If the team plays all three of its games in the opening series at Choccolocco Park, it’ll give the Vipers their first full series of the season.