Vipers softball: Pair of Oklahoma Sooners help Spark flummox home team

OXFORD — The Smash It Sports Vipers fell to the Oklahoma City Spark in a 3-0 home shutout at Choccolocco Park on Tuesday evening.
The Smoke rode the production of a pair of former Oklahoma Sooners: Keilani Ricketts and Jocelyn Alo. Ricketts helped Oklahoma win the 2013 national title, while Alo was part of the Sooners’ 2021 and 2022 national champions. She was voted Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 Women's College World Series.
Alo scored in the top of the first after drawing a walk, stealing second base and then scoring on Sidney Sherill's single to right field.
In the top of the third, Sami Williams led off the inning with a double to left. Alo then hit a soaring two-run home run over the right field fence with one out to make it a 3-0 Storm lead.
“I really was just trying to look for something hard over the plate,” Alo said. “I saw something and I hit it, just so happened to go to right field. I think a lot of it comes from my preparation. I put a lot of hard work into my offseason and I came into this season just wanting to really put out my best performance.
“Still working toward that, I’m still trying to get into my groove, but overall I’m feeling great and the Sparks are looking good, too. They push me everyday.”
Ricketts smothered the Vipers’ offense with her pitching prowess. She threw 5⅔ shutout innings, allowing only three hits. She did not give up a walk. Ricketts also struck out three.
“I was just trying to attack the zone,” Ricketts said. “We faced them in Oklahoma City and they did a really good job at the plate staying disciplined. I was trying to get in there trying to see what their bats were going to do today.”
Alex Storako entered the game in relief in the bottom of the sixth, giving up one run and one walk while striking out one in 1⅔ innings.
After a shaky start to the game, Vipers’ pitcher Sierra Hyland settled into the groove of the game and was lights out. She pitched a complete game in which she struck out eight batters, hit one, allowed four hits, and gave up three earned runs.
“I think today I felt a little off at the start,” Hyland said. “I just worked through it and just had to find my groove. Once I found my groove I felt like it just stuck, and I just kept going with it.”
Offensively, it was a struggle all night for the Vipers. The team tallied four hits and one walk, making baserunners a premium. Suzy Brookshire, Mary Iakopo, Alissa Dalton and Tatyana Forbes were the four Vipers to enter the hit column.
Brookshire went 1-for-3 with the only hit outside of the infield. In the bottom of the fourth, Brookshire laced a one-out double to right center off Ricketts.
“I thought Keilani was throwing a really good game,” Brookshire said. “My game plan was to take what I can get, basically. I thought she was pitching really good, so I was just trying to get my barrel to the ball and wherever it goes, it goes. Mostly, thinking about being on time.”
What to know
—Karly Heath had an unusually quiet night at the plate as she went 0-for-3. Brookshire and Heath are now tied for third in batting average in the league.
—With runners on first and second and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Vipers opted to pinch hit Kelsey Bennett, who battled at the plate, fouling off multiple pitches before striking out looking to end the game.
—The Vipers looked to be putting something together in the bottom of the fifth with two outs. Dalton and Forbes both hit infield singles, but Chelsea Gonzalez could not bring any runs home when she grounded out to third to end the inning.
Who said
—Brookshire on the Spark's defense: “They had really slight shifts going on, nothing crazy. We hit it where she pitched it, she pitched it right where her defense was playing, basically.”
—Hyland on what started working for her: “Just mixing my speeds really. That’s always pretty beneficial as a pitcher just being able to work with our arsenal. I felt like today it worked really well once I started getting back in my groove. Came out successful in the last four or so innings.”
Next up
—The Vipers will face the Sparks in the second game of their three-game midweek series Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.