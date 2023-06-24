Vipers softball: Oxford team scores first home win

OXFORD — The Smash It Sports Vipers made history Saturday evening with their first win of the season in a 6-0 shutout of the Texas Smoke.
The victory is the organization’s first since moving to Oxford's Choccolocco Park this past off-season.
“Huge, you know. It’s a young team and seeing them get that win, no win comes easy in this league,” said Vipers coach Gerry Glasco, whose team is now 1-5. “The first one’s always the hardest. To see them get relaxed, to see the smiles on their faces that last two or three innings, we’ve been waiting a long time.
“It felt really good to me to just see them happy and relaxed.”
The Vipers rode the pitching prowess of former Minnesota star pitcher Amber Fiser, especially early on. Fiser threw a complete game striking out five batters, allowing six hits, and walking three.
“It’s amazing,” Fiser said. “I know we’ve been really really close, been working really hard, so for things to finally go our way, we finally put runs together when we needed to. We just had fun with it and that was contagious.
“We had a lot of innings where we get people on base, but it’s just getting that extra hit to get a run across the board. That one inning we really blew it up and we just kept our momentum going.”
The Smoke threatened to score throughout the game by getting runners in scoring position, but because of the poise of Fiser, the Vipers escaped the jams and prevent any runs from the opposition.
“For me, it’s just trusting my pitches, going at my own pace,” Fiser said. “Trusting Mary (Iakopo) behind the plate, she did a great job calling tonight. When we’re out there working together, we’re pretty dominant. We trust each other really well.”
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Vipers got on the board. Karly Heath, who is second in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league in batting average at .444, sluffed a solo home run over center field with two outs.
“I kind of worked on it this morning,” Heath said. “I was hitting a lot of ground balls, and I’m not a ground hitter, so I was just like, ‘I need to get a pop fly or something.’ That was big with the home run. Just working on being myself.”
The Heath homer changed the momentum heading to the bottom of the fifth. The Vipers added five more runs in the inning to break the game open and make it 6-0.
"Nobody wants to win more than the athletes, so they know they know it’s a new program here, a new town, and they’re so appreciative of what the city of Oxford’s done and the way the town has received them and the community," Glasco said.
“They wanted to get that win, and I think that was adding extra pressure to them.”
With two runners on, Brooke Wilmes roped a double to left center that scored two runs and gave the Vipers a 3-0 advantage. Suzy Brookshire, who is seventh in the league in batting average, followed Wilmes with a two-run blast over the left field fence to make it 5-0.
Makena Smith later doubled to center with two outs before Raina O’Neal drove in Smith with a double to right. The Storm got out of the inning after the O’Neal double but not before it was a 6-0 Vipers lead.
What to know
—O’Neal and Chelsea Gonzalez had the best nights at the plate for the Vipers as both went 2-for-3 batting. Gonzalez scored once and O’Neal had one RBI. Smith was 2-for-2 batting with one run and one walk.
—Wilmes, Brookshire and Heath each went 1-for-3. Wilmes collected two RBIs, a walk and a run. Brookshire also had two RBIs and a run. Heath had one run and one RBI.
—The Vipers are ahead of the USSSA Pride in the standings. The Pride is sitting in last place with an 0-7 record. The Oklahoma City Spark is in first with a perfect 6-0 record. The Smoke is now 6-1 and in second behind the Spark.
Next up
—The Vipers next game will be the series finale against the Smoke on Sunday at 7 p.m. The game will conclude the first home series at Choccolocco Park for the Vipers.