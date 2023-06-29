Vipers softball: Oxford squad falls in heartbreaker at Choccolocco Park

OXFORD — The Smash It Sports Vipers fell 3-2 in a dramatic series finale against the Oklahoma City Spark that cost them a shot at their first series win of the year.
The Vipers lost two in the three-game set and are now 2-8 on the year. They're ahead of USSSA Pride, which is sitting in last place in the league at 2-9. The Spark is now 8-2 and in second behind the Texas Smoke, which is in first at 9-2.
“We didn’t help ourselves,” Vipers coach Gerry Glasco said. “We should have tagged (up) in the first inning. We had a chance to tag (up) and come in, and we hesitated. We played a little tentative there. Then we had bases loaded and didn’t get the big hit. We just didn’t get timely hits.
“Pitching was outstanding again tonight.”
With Meghan Schorman getting the start in the circle for the Vipers, the Spark tallied two runs in the top of the first. Sydney Sherrill got the Spark’s offense going with a solo home run over center with one out for a quick 1-0 lead.
Jocelyn Alo, a former Oklahoma Sooner star, then walked and advanced to second on a Haley Lee groundout to third. Keilani Ricketts, another former Sooner, then drove Alo home with a single to right, making it 2-0.
It did not take long before the Vipers got right back in it as they scored in the bottom of the second to make it a one-run ballgame. With runners on first and third and one out, Alissa Dalton rolled a grounder to first. On what looked to be a routine double play, the throw to second soared into left field, allowing a run to score.
The top of the fourth granted the Spark another run. Yvonne Whaley bounced a ground-rule double over left before moving to third on Lynnsie Elam'sinfield single to third. Chloe Malau’ulu drove in Whaley with a single to left.
With no one out in the inning, the Vipers opted for a pitching change. Annie Willis relieved and hit Fa Leilua to load the bases with no outs and the top half of the Spark’s order set to bat.
Willis stayed steady and got out of the inning without any further damage, keeping it a two-run game. The momentum seemed to be swinging in the direction of the Vipers as they added another run in the home half of the fourth to get within one.
“I literally told myself, ‘I’m going to get in there and I’m going to get a ball for the defense to work behind me and us to work out of it together,’” Willis said. “It’s pretty much just throw the pitch Mary (Iakopo) calls and let the defense work behind me.”
Kelsey Bennett knocked her own ground-rule double over right center with one out. Chelsea Gonzalez was hit by a pitch before the Spark made its own pitching change from Keely Rochard to Chenise Delce. Dalton then singled to center to score Bennett.
Later in the inning, the Vipers had bases loaded with two outs but could not produce a run.
In the final at-bat of the night with two outs and nobody on, Makena Smith laced a line drive deep down the left field line that would have tied the game. The ball looked to be fair, but it curled foul.
Glasco pleaded with the third base umpire that it was fair, but to no avail. Smith then struck out swinging to end the game.
“It’s where it crosses the fence,” Glasco said. “And when it went over the foul pole it was over the foul pole, then it hooked foul. You don’t watch it after it hooks foul. It was right straight over, it wasn’t even on the edge of the foul pole, it was in the middle of the foul pole. We didn’t get the call.
“That just hurts. This team needs that break and we didn’t get it.”
What to know
—Willis had her best outing of the season. She threw four innings, struck out five, gave up up three hits, and didn't allow an earned run. Schorman threw three innings, struck out four, walked one, allowed seven hits, and gave up three earned runs.
—Dalton batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Vipers. Gonzalez was 1-for-1 with two plate appearances, including a single and a hit-by-pitch. Raina O’Neal and Bennett had solid batting nights as well. O’Neal was 1-for-3 with a run, and Bennett was 1-for-2 with a run.
—Spark right fielder Michelle Moultrie put on a defensive clinic. Any ball hit in her direction seemed to wind up in her glove. She had a diving catch, tracked a ball into shallow center for an out, and had multiple line-drive catches.
Who said
—Willis on being a reliever: “That was more of a thing that I started last year, my first pro season. It was different, but it was something I just kind of wrap my head around. I come in when the situation is needed, just throw my pitches, trust my defense to work behind me.”
—Glasco on his team’s pitching: “I thought Schorman gave us a good start, and I thought Annie (Willis) was really effective coming in relief. Fantastic, throwing hard, attacking batters.”
—Willis on her outing: “Just, honestly, trusting myself and trusting the defense behind me. I think I just went in, I didn’t try to overthrow, I just trusted Mary behind the plate, I trusted every single defender behind me, and just threw to the best of my ability to allow them to work and get the outs.”
—Glasco on Moultrie’s defense: “That’s what’s fun about the WPF. You saw catches tonight by Moultrie in right field, that are, you can watch a whole college season and you won’t see two catches better than she made tonight.”
Next up
—The Vipers will host the USSSA Pride on July 1-3 for another three-game homestand at Choccolocco Park. All games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch.