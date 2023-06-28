Vipers softball: Home team gets a win, so do local youngsters after the game

OXFORD — The Smash It Sports Vipers got their second win of the season in a 4-1 battle with the Oklahoma City Spark.
It marked the second game of a three-game home series at Choccolocco Park, and afterward, local children in attendance got autographs from all their favorite Vipers as well.
The autograph signing Wednesday night was not just a celebration of the victory. Vipers players line up after every home game, win or lose, to sign stuff for any young fan who attended.
“It’s so fun,” Vipers pitcher Amber Fiser said. “It’s so cool to have little girls come through, I mean boys, anyone come through. It’s just showing that we’re growing the game, and that’s what this is all about. Even when you have girls coming through with your jersey on, it means that much more.”
The autographing begins promptly after the game and lasts for 45 minutes. Vipers players are not the only ones who participate. On some occasions, such as Tuesday’s game against the Spark, the visiting team will join the Vipers to grant children an opportunity to meet some of the opposing players as well.
“It makes the transition from college to pro a little sweeter,” Vipers catcher Mary Iakopo said. “Though our game in the pro level isn’t as big, it just shows that it’s growing.”
The idea behind the signing is to give children in attendance a lasting memory from their experience at the ballpark. The signing is also to grow the game of professional softball.
There have been a multitude of groups and teams both local and from further off that attend who were able to experience the autograph signings. On Tuesday, White Plains’ varsity softball team was in the crowd. Wednesday saw a travel ball team from Amarillo, Texas, attend as they were passing through on their way to a tournament later this week.
“There was a great crowd again tonight,” Vipers’ coach Gerry Glasco said. “A lot of young kids. It was a good young crowd, which is good. That means parents are bringing their kids out. Those are the ones that will be returning. Kids will want to come back.”
The game Wednesday was just as exciting as the autograph line. It was a 1-1 tie until the bottom of the sixth when Iakopo drilled a double to left with the bases loaded. Three runs scored to give the home team a 4-1 lead heading into the Spark’s final at-bat.
What to know
—Fiser had another outstanding game in the circle. She pitched a complete game, striking out nine batters, while giving up five hits, three walks, and one earned run. She got her second win of the year.
—The Vipers got on the board first after Brooke Wilmes walked and Makenna Smith doubled to put runners on second and third. Iakopo got her first RBI of the evening on a sacrifice fly to center that was deep enough to score Wilmes.
—Iakopo had a great night batting as she went 1-for-2 in three plate appearances with four RBIs and one walk. Smith also had a solid outing going 1-for-2 in three plate appearances with a hit, a walk, and a run.
—Wilmes had a rather unique night at the plate. She was 0-for-2 in three plate appearances with a walk, a strikeout, and two runs. Wilmes' strikeout came in the bottom of the sixth, but the ball was dropped and then fumbled, allowing Wilmes to reach first.
Who said
—Fiser on the win: “It was a fun game all around. Our defense made great plays behind me, seriously, and then our offense came through in the end. It was so fun, it was fun to finally see them have a breakthrough, it was just contagious. Once they got the first hit, first runner on, just kept on going.”
—Iakopo on the game-winning double: “I think we just had a lot of preparation today, though it was a long day and I was exhausted from 100 at-bats off the machine. It worked out in our favor. Just got to trust the process and trust our coaches.”
—Fiser on facing Jocelyn Alo, a former Oklahoma star: “Every pitch you have to make an adjustment with her. She’s the best hitter in the country. She’s a very tough hitter, she’s a smart hitter, obviously she’s got some power, but it’s fun when it’s also your friend that you’re throwing to.”
—Glasco on Fiser: “She’s pitching really well. She did well tonight. She’s just pitching at a really good level right now. Breaking ball’s good, getting the ball up when she needed it, and I think her change up really helped her tonight, especially against Alo, Fa (Leilua). They’re big hitters at three, four, five. She threw some great change-ups.”
Next up
—The Vipers will face the Spark in their third, and final, game of the midweek series Friday at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.