Vipers softball: Home team claims first series win of the season

OXFORD — For the Smash It Sports Vipers, winning two straight at home over the second-place Oklahoma City Spark is a confidence booster to begin the second half of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch season.
The Vipers downed the Spark 8-0 in a five-inning game that ended early because of the WPF’s mercy rule to clinch their first three-game series win this season. The Spark won the series opener, but the Vipers won twice for a 2-1 series win.
Hitting seemed to carry over from the Vipers’ rally from an eight-run deficit to beat the Spark.
On Tuesday, the Vipers scored 11 runs on 10 hits on pace to an 11-9 extra inning victory. Wednesday, the Vipers tallied eight runs on eight hits.
“I think confidence and I think we saw what we can do,” Vipers third baseman Makena Smith said. “We saw what we have in the tank, we’ve always had it in us, but it’s just putting it all together. I think we came out and we just played like us. We haven’t played like us all season.”
Smith was the catalyst for the Vipers’ offense as she was 2-for-3 batting with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Suzy Brookshire, who was 3-for-5 on Tuesday with an RBI and a run scored, continued to see the ball well at the plate Wednesday.
Brookshire was 1-for-1 in three plate appearances with a sacrifice fly, one double, one walk, three RBIs and a run. Karly Heath also did well on offense as she went 1-for-2 with one hit, one walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Amber Fiser was the winning pitcher in the contest for the Vipers. Fiser had another great start as she threw 4⅔ innings, struck out one, walked one, gave up one hit and recorded her third win in the circle.
“I’m just trying to go out there and do my job,” Fiser said. “Make it simple, one pitch at a time, and my defense is making great plays behind me. Without them, we wouldn’t have those wins, so I think that they’re doing a great job.”
Brookshire drove in the first run of the game after a lead off walk by Heath and two stolen bases allowed Heath to be on third base quickly in the bottom of the first. Brookshire delivered a sacrifice fly to center to give the Vipers a 1-0 advantage early.
The offense really got it going in the bottom of the third as the Vipers added five more runs. After Mikayla Allee reached on an error by the Spark, Heath singled to left center to put runners on first and second. Brookshire then knocked a double to left center that scored Heath and Allee.
Mary Iakopo then reached on another Spark error to put runners on first and second again. Smith was able to score both Brookshire and Iakopo with a double, this time to right center, to make it a 5-0 game.
Tatyana Forbes moved Smith to third on a ground out to Spark pitcher Chenise Delce before Raina O’Neal struck out, sort of. O’Neal quickly sprinted to first when she realized the ball was fumbled behind home plate. The dropped third strike was all Smith needed to score the Vipers’ sixth run of the game.
In the bottom of the fifth, Smith kept her night going with a lead off triple down the right field line. Forbes singled on a slap hit back to the pitcher who hesitated just long enough for Forbes to hustle down the line to give the Vipers runners on the corners.
O’Neal then hit a sacrifice fly that scored Smith from third. Forbes then stole second before Alissa Dalton reached on yet another Spark error. Allee hit a pop-up to short that held runners at first and second before Chelsea Gonzalez came in the game as a pinch hitter.
Gonzalez ripped a single to left center on a full count to score Forbes from second and end the game by mercy rule at 8-0.
“The growth of the girls, you know, they’re starting to play as a team,” Vipers coach Gerry Glasco said. “It was a really fun win for us, and Fiser was great to come back out in game three and take the rubber game.”
What to know
—Although the Spark are the second-place team in the league, their defense looked surprised by the Vipers’ offensive aggression straight out of the game. The Spark had four fielding errors on the night.
—There were plenty of offensive highlights for the Vipers on Wednesday. Forbes went 1-for-2 with a hit and a run scored, O’Neal was 1-for-3 with one RBI, Gonzalez was 1-for-1 with one RBI, and Allee was 1-for-3 with one run scored.
—Fiser looks to be the ace pitcher at the moment as she has recorded three of the four wins on the season for the Vipers.
—A welcoming sign for the Vipers was seeing Ashley Rogers in the bullpen warming up at points throughout the game. Rogers was an All-SEC first-team performer, a National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All-American, and the NFCA’s pitcher of the year.
Who said
—Smith on the hitting: “I think it was just getting comfortable. We’re just getting more and more comfortable, I think. As a team, I think it takes a lot. We struggled in the beginning having the top half produce and not having the bottom half, or the bottom half produce and not the top half. I think now we’re rolling on all cylinders.”
—Fiser on the winning streak: “It feels amazing. I think it’s something we’ve been working hard for for a long time and it’s finally come through and it’s a great team win. It’s not like any single person or any single part of the game stood out, everyone showed up and it was a fun game.”
—Glasco on Fiser: “She’s just a veteran, you know, she’s a really talented pitcher. Obviously, the team believes in her, so when she pitches I think we play really well behind her. She just wants the ball.”
Next up
—The Vipers (4-12) will play their next three series on the road, beginning in Kansas where they'll face the USSSA Pride on July 16-18.