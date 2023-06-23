Vipers softball: Heath shines, Vipers fall in home debut

OXFORD — Despite a strong night at the plate from Karly Heath, the Smash It Sports Vipers couldn’t pull out a win in front of their home crowd as the team fell 6-2 in Friday night’s home opener.
Heath continued her flaming-hot offensive start going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Her batting average now sits at a league-high .467 and she’s now tied for the league lead in hits with seven.
The Vipers scored two runs in the first inning, capped off by Suzy Brookshire stealing home to give the team its second run.
The team held the 2-0 lead until the fifth inning, when the Smoke added two runs from Janae Jefferson’s two-run bomb to left field.
The Smoke added four more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Third baseman Makena Smith went 2-for-3 and was walked once, while Brookshire finished with a game-high two stolen bases. Brookshire is now tied for the league lead in stolen bases with three.
Vipers general manager Don DeDonatis barred Vipers coach Gerry Glasco and players from speaking with media after the game.
Lorie Denton, spokeswoman for the city of Oxford, said that around 600 tickets were sold for the team's home opener.
The Vipers will continue their opening homestand Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Texas Smoke.