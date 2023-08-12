Vipers' inaugural season ends in playoffs, but people of Oxford 'were phenomenal'

OXFORD — The Smash It Sports Vipers first season in Oxford ended in a winner-take-all game of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch playoffs.
The Vipers, seeded fourth out of four teams, fell to the top-seeded Texas Smoke 2-1 at Choccolocco Park. The Vipers won the opening game of the best-of-3 series Thursday, but the Smoke took the next two.
The Vipers ended their season at 10-28. The Smoke will face the USSSA Pride in the best-of-3 championship series, which will be at Choccolocco Park on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. each night.
Even with the season not going the way the Vipers wanted, head coach Gerry Glasco and the team were thankful for all the support given to the team by the Oxford community.
“The people of Oxford, the community, the restaurants, the gas stations, the pharmacies, everywhere I went the people were phenomenal,” Glasco said. “Showed great support of our team and our kids and our coaching staff. The community was just a phenomenal place to be. Great place to spend time. Loved having my family here. My family enjoyed being here.
“Great family community. We’re very appreciative and wanted the fans to know we’re appreciative of them and their support of the program.”
Vipers catcher Makena Smith added that she appreciated the experience the team had in Oxford.
“It obviously didn’t go our way,” Smith said. “We didn’t have the best season, but I think we've come a long way from where we first started. New town, a lot of new faces, a lot of new people, but I think we went through a lot of adversity as a team and a staff.
“We’ve done the best we could with what we have, and we’ve turned it into a really great experience for us as players and for the community of Oxford. Everyday we came out here and we tried to put on a show for you guys. That’s a privilege for us, a pleasure that we get to do that.”
The Smoke scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and broke a 1-1 tie with another in the bottom of the fourth. The Texas squad held the lead the rest of the way.
“I think we had a lot of opportunities, but we just didn’t close the door,” Smith said. “I think it was back and forth all game, but we definitely had opportunities; we just kind of didn’t pull through. I had my fair share, and I think, as a team, we definitely could’ve stepped on the gas pedal a little bit more. I think after the first inning we kind of reeled it back in and kind of came together.
“I think at the end of the game we laid it all out there for sure.”
The Smoke's Janae Jefferson, the league's player of the year, led off the bottom of the first with a single. She moved to second on a bunt single by Shelbi Sunseri and eventually scored when a ball got away from the catcher.
In the top of the fourth, the Vipers struck. Karly Heath led off the inning with a single to right. Raina O’Neal then drove Heath home with a double to right center. The score made it 1-1 going into the bottom of the fourth.
“Coach Gerry gave me a hit-and-run,” O’Neal said. “So, it was one of those instances that anything comes your way, you’re swinging. All I was thinking about was making contact with the ball. It just happened to work out for me.”
The Smoke did not allow the Vipers to have much hope of moving on for long, however. Sahyanna Jaquish smashed a solo home run over the left field fence with one out to make it a 2-1 lead that held until the final out.