LINCOLN — Lincoln Police have released video of an altercation at a local restaurant that preceded a fatal weekend shooting in the restaurant's parking lot.
Kennon Dequaries Curry, 30, of Northport was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. Saturday at the Sandbar and Grille restaurant and bar at 536 Honda Drive in Lincoln, according to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Jessica Pritchard, the owner of Sandbar, says an altercation began at 2:40 a.m., and she kicked all the people involved in the argument out of the bar.
“I have a no-fight policy,” she said. “I thought everyone was going to their cars.”
Lincoln Police Department received a call reporting the shooting at 2:47 a.m., according to a police press release.
The department is asking that anyone with information to contact Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064, Investigator Amanda Crow at 205-763-4070, or Central Dispatch at 256-761-1556.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family and friends," the release said.