Veterans Town Hall provides hope, resources

The number of veteran suicides in Calhoun County is down from last year, but the crisis continues statewide so resources continue to be at hand to prevent those tragic ends.
That was the message of Wednesday’s Veterans Well-Being Town Hall and Resource Fair at the Anniston Meeting Center.
It was part of the Alabama’s Challenge initiative designed to resolve the problem of veteran suicide by letting them know there is always someone who will provide a hand up — and why hope is always the right call.
Mayor Jack Draper welcomed those attending by thanking them for their service.
“Hopefully in some small measure we can serve you although not in the same measure you have served us,” Draper said. “We owe you a debt of gratitude we simply cannot repay. I cannot tell you how proud we are as a city to be hosting an event like this. Suicide prevention is a local issue and we have to work together to help protect those who have protected us.”
Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner and co-chair of Alabama’s Challenge Kent Davis talked about raising the awareness of veteran suicides.
“This is a tragic topic in Alabama and is a topic we need to talk about,” Davis said. “Four years ago, we quickly realized Alabama had the highest rate of veteran suicides in the country and realized we needed to do something about this.”
Davis said the nation has lost “far, far more veterans to suicide since 9/11 than we have in combat.”
“We have lost 7,000 people in combat since 9/11 and lost 30,000 to suicide in this nation,” Kent said. “That is a daunting statistic.”
Davis said part of the reason Alabama’s rates are so high is because “we have sent a lot of soldiers, airmen, sailors and Marines and now Guardians into harm’s way since 9/11.”
He said many do not seek out the mental health options that are available as there are stigmas attached to finding that type of help and support.
“That seems to be especially true with the veteran community,” Davis said.
He said suicide is preventable and the town hall presented dozens of resources available to veterans including mental health assistance, help to overcome disabilities and medical situations, finding employment and gun safety.
“We have many partners who are working with us all over the state because over the last four years this has been a growing effort,” Davis said. “We have several dozen members we work with on the federal and state levels and especially in the private sector and nonprofit world as well as the faith-based community.”
Davis said a lot of the reasons are known as to why veterans take their own lives “but we also know there is a lot of hope out there.”
“With all of these assets we have available, we can overcome this crisis in Alabama,” Davis said.
Davis took a moment during the town hall to publicly honor local veteran Mike Abrams “in recognition of and in appreciation for his extraordinary contributions.”
Abrams was one of the Army civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot supporting the safe storage and safe demilitarization of 661,529 chemical weapons.
“He used his public affairs experience and training to explain and promote all aspects of the Anniston chemical weapons program from 1995 to 2014, which included the safe storage of weapons and construction, testing, operations and closure of the disposal facility,” the citation read. “The sacrifices made by Mr. Abrams for our great nation are invaluable and can never be repaid.”
Davis said he has known Abrams for 17 years “and you could not ask for a better person to serve the veterans community.”