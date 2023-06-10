Veterans invited to attend annual MP reunion in July

In 2013, Gail White had an idea, acted on it, and continues to develop it: to organize a reunion for people who once worked in the Provost Marshal Office and the 111 Military Police Company. The first reunion lasted only one day, but it has grown to three days of activities to which all former military police are invited.
The 2023 reunion is set for Thursday through Saturday, July 24-29.
“Our beloved Fort McClellan has been through many changes, good and bad,” she wrote on the invitation, “but to us, it will always remain the beautiful ‘Showplace of the South — Home of the Military Police.’”
The first event will be a dinner by TJ’s Crawfish Shack & Seafood food truck at the Courtyard by Marriott, 289 Colonial Drive, Oxford.
Planned are the usual events: dinner, a weapons challenge, ballroom dancing, live entertainment, a car show and tours of McClellan. Nashville recording artist and actor Tim McDonald will perform and two retired employees, Oren Barclay and James Frye, will speak. Singer Teresa Smiley of Birmingham will sing the national anthem.
Event coordinators this year are White, Joe Hall, Toby Falk, Jeff Stoner, Susan Turman and Sharon Garrison.
Those wishing to attend should register by calling White at 256-225-1727 or emailing at gailwhite256@bellsouth.net no later than July 22.