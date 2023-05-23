Veterans group, city continue to develop park

Piedmont city workers have been busy carrying out phase two of the development of the Piedmont Veterans Park.
“We are waiting on a piece of granite on which to attach a steel bald eagle that Bobbie Tucker donated to us,” said Rick Freeman, director of the Piedmont Veterans Association. “Then we will raise more money and move forward to phase three.”
Members of the PVA sold honor stones with a soldier’s name engraved on each one for the park’s second phase. At first, the stones were set in sand, but phase two of the work consists of redesigning their layout and setting them in concrete.
Phase two has also allowed the workers to concrete over a section of grass to allow better access to the monument.
To raise more money for the project, Fitness Foundation is selling chances for a $500 gift card to Rustic on Main, a free gym membership or the Ladiga Trading Post Gun Shop.
“On Saturday, we have a Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. here at the park,” said Freeman. “Quinton Kirk, a Piedmont historian, will speak briefly, and he will wear his Chickamauga National Park uniform, and he has been working there for more than a year now. After Quinton speaks, we will honor the Blue Star families, and some of their family members will speak. We will have the fallen soldier ceremony, patriotic music by Leon Bradley and then we will fire a cannon and muskets in honor of the 51 veterans on the city’s veteran’s wall.”
The only remaining project for phase two is to receive a piece of granite that is on order. A Piedmont Air Force sergeant, Bobby Tucker, is donating a three-and-a-half foot eagle to the association.
Phase three will involve new railing at the front of the park, and a third pavilion is to be where the bleachers now sit.
The park serves many purposes. It is a meaningful and attractive welcome to anyone entering the city from its southwest side on Alabama 21. The park is the venue for events and activities for veterans and the city. A walking trail around the park allows people to exercise, and the park is a destination site for tourists.
Mayor Bill Baker mentions two other uses for the park.
“We now have two pavilions and we have added picnic tables,” he said, “and we have a lot of families who are using the pavilions for get-togethers, reunions and birthday parties. Also, there is a skateboard park and a basketball goal within the Veteran’s Park, which gives the young people something to do.”
Baker said they improved the older pavilion.
“It has a new roof,” he said, and “they made it more attractive. Our pavilions are up to par and being used.”
Baker is glad to see the enhancements that the members of the Piedmont Veterans Association have made and continue to make.
“This phase is very nice,” he said. “I think it dresses the park up even more so. Jeff Formby, our PARD director, and the maintenance guys took care of helping the veterans. I think the honor stones will be more secure and the park will be dressed up even more.”
Freeman said the city recently held the first fish rodeo for children, and it plans to have another fish rodeo sometime in June. Officials will stock the pond with trout.
“We’d like everyone to come Saturday,” said Freeman. “We want to honor those who have given their lives so we can have freedom.”