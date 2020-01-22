UPDATED: Mother, 2 children found dead at Munford home; third child is person of interest

A mother and her two twin sons were found dead Tuesday night inside a Munford home, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office told The Daily Home this morning.
Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said the people found in the house were a mother and two pre-teen twin boys. Names had still not been released as of 8:30 am Wednesday.
Kilgore said investigators are looking for a third sibling, 16-year-old Landon Durham, who is missing and is considered a person of interest in the case.
Capt. Mike Jones is meeting with the Tallladega County DA’s office, and is expected to give a press conference later this morning.
The home is located on Roy Lackey Lane, less than a mile east of Munford High School.
Talladega County Schools superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey gave The Daily Home a statement this morning:
"Last night, we learned of a tragedy in the Munford community. Like any small town, when tragedy strikes it effects the entire community including the school community. Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time. We have additional counselors available to provide a helping hand and listening ear to our Munford students and staff."
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-761-2141, or E-911 at 256-761-1556, or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.