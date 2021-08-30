You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

UPDATED: Local schools delay, close Tuesday due to weather

  • Comments

The following school systems will be making changes to their normal school schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, due to the possibility of inclement weather, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency announced Monday.

Anniston City Schools: Closed to students; employees should report to work at 9:00 am.

Calhoun County Schools: Students will begin virtual learning; employees will be delayed 3 hours.

Oxford City Schools: 3-hour delay

Jacksonville City Schools: 3-hour delay

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School: 3-hour delay

The Donoho School: 2-hour delay

Jacksonville Christian Academy: 2-hour delay

Tags