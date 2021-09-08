UPDATED: JSU shooting incident involved two non-students

Jacksonville State University campus police responded to a shooting that took place Wednesday night.
Michael Barton, JSU’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety, said the incident occurred at Campus Inn Apartments near the university.
According to an official university statement released shortly before 10 p.m., an altercation between two non-students occurred at the apartments around 7 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene within a minute and no one was at the scene when officers arrived.
One person is being treated at a local hospital with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
The university had previously put out an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that there were no indications of an active threat.
The number for reporting suspicious activity to campus police is 256-782-5050.