UPDATED: Flood warnings, school delays after storms pour over Alabama

Heavy rain and storms have led to flood warnings and delayed school starts this morning for much of Northeast Alabama.
Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties were put under an areal flood warning by the National Weather Service office in Calera from 9:28 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Unlike flash flooding, which develops within about six hours, areal flooding gradually builds over a longer period of time, according to Myles Chamblee of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.
At 10 a.m., Chamblee said there were a few spots in Anniston that had flooded and been barricaded by the city’s public works staff, as well as a few other spots throughout the county.
“We haven’t had any emergency situations yet,” he said at 9:50 a.m.
Chamblee said residents should be careful while driving and be sure not to drive onto flooded roads; the water may be much deeper than it appears.
The weather service office in Calera, near Birmingham, issued a flash flood warning at 6:32 a.m., saying that up to 3 inches of rain had fallen across the region overnight, with heavy thunderstorms expected to bring even more this morning.
The warning described the threat as flooding of "small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas."
The warning was set to expire at 9:30 a.m. It covered all or portions of Calhoun, Cleburne, Clay, Talladega, St. Clair and Randolph counties, as well as Chilton, Shelby and Coosa counties.
Chamblee said there had been no reports of storm damage in the area this morning, though he noted that could change as daylight arrives.
Most schools in the area have delayed the start of classes today by two hours as storms push through the region, according to emergency managers.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency announced delayed starts just after 5 a.m. today for Anniston, Calhoun County, Jacksonville, Oxford and Piedmont public school districts. The Donoho School notified parents of a two-hour delay at about 6:30 a.m. and Sacred Heart in Anniston is also on a two-hour delay according to a 7 a.m, message from the EMA. Schools in Talladega and St. Clair counties began announcing delays on Wednesday afternoon.
Jacksonville State University will delay classes until 10 a.m., according to a social media message from the university.
A tornado watch across the region expired at 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch continues through 6 p.m.
Storms overnight led to tornado warnings in the northwestern edge of Calhoun County near Glencoe, and in Etowah, Cleburne, Clay and Randolph counties, according to the weather service.