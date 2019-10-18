Anniston City Schools mostly held its ground on the school system’s Alabama Department of Education annual report card released Friday.
The school system held its “C” letter grade for the 2018-2019 school year, according to the report, available on the Department of Education’s website. It finished out last year with a “C” as well, with a 78-point overall score, derived from factors like chronic absenteeism, college readiness and graduation rates, among others. This year the system had an overall score of 74, finishing the year with a 14.88 percent chronic absentee rate, down from 15.75 percent, a 76.67 percent graduation rate, down from 84 percent, and college readiness down to 39.17 percent from 53.33 percent the previous year.
The website containing that information seemed to crash — becoming completely inaccessible from the Internet — immediately after Anniston’s numbers were pulled Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. Attempts to get results for the other local school systems were eventually successful, but only late Friday afternoon. Attempts to reach superintendents for the Calhoun County, Jacksonville, Oxford and Piedmont school systems were unsuccessful Friday afternoon. Their scores were included in the accompanying chart.
|2018-2019
|2017-2018
|Anniston
|74 C
|78 C
|Calhoun Co.
|86 B
|80 B
|Cleburne Co.
|85 B
|90 A
|Jacksonville
|87 B
|85 B
|Oxford
|88 B
|84 B
|Pell City
|86 B
|86 B
|Piedmont
|94 A
|89 B
|St. Clair Co.
|87 B
|84 B
|Sylacauga
|87 B
|82 B
|Talladega City
|76 C
|77 C
|Talladega Co.
|81 B
|85 B
Anniston Board of Education President Robert Houston said by phone Friday that the grade came during a tumultuous time for Anniston schools, with the resignation of former Superintendent Darren Douthitt in January and a months-long hunt for a successor that followed. That the ranking didn’t slip very far overall — with some individual factors like academic growth remaining consistent, just a percentage point down from last year’s 99.68 — seemed to be a good sign, Houston said.
“We had a superintendent that walked away, an interim superintendent who came in and did some things, and we brought in Dr. Hill, who came in with ideas and concepts, systems and processes,” Houston said.
He had an optimistic outlook for the next report card. Ray Hill, the school system’s new superintendent, has started monthly meetings with the principals of each school in an effort to streamline communication, he said. Gathering up the heads of each school and creating specific goals is part of the school system’s new strategic plan, one that interim Superintendent Marlon Jones — a longtime employee in the school system — helped institute earlier this year during the search for a permanent replacement for Douthitt.
“We’re talking about culture, and that’s the hard nut to crack,” Houston said. “A lot of these guys have gone a long period of time without having very centralized leadership.”
Hill represents that central figure, Houston said. The expectation is that school leaders will be held more accountable, but also have the tools to understand and meet the expectations of the school board. One such tool, Houston explained, is the installation of data rooms like the one at Anniston High School, which will provide educators with hard data they can use to direct staff efforts.
According to the report, the system also had just under 100 fewer students this year, with 1,963 compared to last year’s 2,048. Houston said parents have more choice about where their students go to school, which can lead to lower numbers.
“I think the way to address that is to get our school system to the level where it should be performing,” he said. “Give the students something they can’t get anywhere else, they’ll come back.”
NOTE: This report has been updated with the grades of other area school systems.