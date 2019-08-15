A two-vehicle accident that left one vehicle overturned on U.S. 78 East this morning has been cleared.
Oxford Fire and Rescue and Oxford Police were on the scene of the accident, which occurred in front of the Aldi's grocery store in Oxford.
Both lanes of eastbound traffic were blocked as first responders worked to clear the wreckage apparently involving a small red sedan and a dark blue or black SUV.
Two people appeared to be transported from the scene, but details on their conditions were not immediately available.