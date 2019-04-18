UPDATE: 8:11 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Calhoun County until 9:15 p.m.
At 8:09 p.m., the weather service said storms were along a line from Steele to Ragland to the Talladega Super Speedway and moving northeast at 60 mph.
Winds up to 60 mph are expected with the storm, which could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees, the warning said.
UPDATE 8 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has released a weather advisory for Talladega and Coosa counties, noting that thunderstorms are heading into the area. Cities affected include Talladega, Sylacauga, Oxford, Lincoln and Pell City, among others.
The advisory is in effect until 8:45 p.m.
UPDATE 7:30 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has placed Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne and nearby counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m.
As of 7:22 p.m., when the watch was issued, the weather service was tracking a line of thunderstorms moving through the Birmingham area, heading eastward.
The watch comes as the weather service has warned for days of the potential for severe weather Thursday night across most of the state. All of central Alabama is considered to be under some risk for strong storms that could produce tornadoes. Thursday afternoon, the weather service’s Calera office extended the area of “enhanced” risk into Calhoun County.
