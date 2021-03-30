UPDATE: Severe storms possible this morning; risk of strong winds, hail

UPDATED: The National Weather Service has moved up the timing on its forecast of severe weather today, with storms now expected in the Calhoun County area between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Severe storms will be possible in Anniston and surrounding areas Wednesday as a line of storms crosses the state, forecasters said Tuesday.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a widespread event like we had last week, but there is a risk,” said Chris Darden, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Calera.
Weather service forecasts show a line of storms crossing Alabama ahead of a cold front Wednesday, possibly producing strong winds and hail. Most of north and central Alabama is at some risk of those weather effects.
Darden said people should be “weather-aware” Wednesday. It’s not a hard message to convey in Calhoun County this week. Local residents are still cleaning up from an EF3 tornado that struck Ohatchee and Wellington last week, killing five people.
Darden said lives were likely saved last week by people in Calhoun County who called or otherwise contacted friends and urged them to take shelter.