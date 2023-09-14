Up in the Roost podcast: Jax State lost but the team is trending up?

Anniston Star beat writers Tyler Waldrep and Thomas Ashworth started a Jacksonville State football podcast called Up in the Roost.
In this episode, they react to the Gamecocks loss at Coastal Carolina. Somehow both of them feel even better about the team despite the loss.
They discuss the ongoing quarterback battle (again), the defense and what an injury to starting running back Ron Wiggins could mean for the Gamecocks. Finally, they wrap up the episode predicting the team's win total for the season with a look at the games that stand out.
