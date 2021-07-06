Tropical Storm Elsa nears the Keys - where is it going next? Here's what the track shows

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Elsa neared the Florida Keys early Tuesday , hitting the island chain with heavy rain and gusty wind.
The storm is is expected to slowly strengthen as it creeps along Florida's Gulf coast, and it could be near hurricane strength before making landfall in the state.
A hurricane warning was issued Tuesday for the west-central and Big Bend coast of Florida, from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River. A hurricane watch is also in effect for the area.
Here's what to know about Elsa's track:
Q. Where is Elsa now?
A. Elsa was about 50 miles southwest of Key West with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph with higher gusts, as of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. Tuesday advisory.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. A wind gust of 45 mph was recently measured in Sand Key, according to the hurricane center.
Q. Where is Elsa going and how strong will it be?
Elsa was moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph and is expected to make a turn toward the north by Tuesday night.
A. On the forecast track, Elsa is expected to pass near the Florida Keys Tuesday morning, and will then move near or over portions of the state's west coast Tuesday into Wednesday.
While it could near hurricane-level strength before making landfall along Florida's west coast, the hurricane center expects it will weaken once it moves inland.
The tropical storm is forecast to move into Georgia late Wednesday or early Thursday, and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression. It should then move through the Carolinas before returning back into the Atlantic, where it's forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm again.